Joseph Aloba, father of late singer Mohbad has said that he is not in a haste to bury his son until the truth about his death is known

He noted that he was not concerned about his properties but he just wanted justice for his late son at all cost

The man also noted that if he buries him, he will be buying the evidence he has about his death, but he wants to stand on his words

Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer, Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has said that he is not ready to bury the singer.

Legit.ng had reported that the family of the late singer has been having a running battle about the cause of his death and paternity of his grandson.

In a video after a coroner inquest was done, Aloba granted an interview about the singer. According to him, he was not ready to bury the singer until the truth about his death is unveiled.

Aloba speaks about singer's property

In the recording, Aloba noted that he was not after Mohbad's properties, as it was not his concern.

He explained that if he buries his late son, he will be putting all the evidence about the singer's death underneath the ground.

The old man, who accused his son's widow of killing him also noted that he was still standing by words of seeking justice for Mohbad.

How fans reacted to Aloba's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about what Joseph Aloba said. Here are some of the comments below:

Mohbad father says son used his glory

Legit.ng had reported that Iate Mohbad's father, had granted an interview where he revealed some secrets about his deceased son and his mother.

According to him, Mohbad used his glory to rise and made millions from it, but the money was not given to him but to his mother.

He noted that the singer rented three shops for his mother when she could not manage one store at that time.

