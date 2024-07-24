The late Nigerian singer Mohbad faced many challenges before he passed away in 2023 and one of them was his dysfunctional family

In an old video that recently surfaced, the Feel crooner said that his father, Joseph Aloba, was not comfortable with his music career

According to him, his father was an unsuccessful singer and was not happy whenever he shared his songs with him

Mohbad speaks about how his dad treated his music when he was alive. Image credit: @iamohbad, mohbaddad

Source: Instagram

Recall that since Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, it has been from one drama to another. While the singer was alive, he complained about not having the support of his family.

In the interview video with Pulse, he said that his father attempted music despite being a pastor in the Celestial Church of Christ, but he failed at it.

This prompted him to be cautious while sharing his latest songs with him. The singer noted that when he spoke to his dad about his music, his dad did not give a satisfactory response.

After Mohbad died, Joseph claimed he and Mohbad recorded some songs together and has come under criticism for wearing his late son's outfits and going into music.

Some people have also dragged him for fighting Wunmi, Mohbad's widow, and questioning the paternity of their son, Liam.

Reactions to Mohbad's video

Several netizens have shared their thoughts on Mohbad's video. See some of their comments below:

"I thought Baba said Wunmi and Moh were fighting over Liam’s paternity…Jossy Oni ku re mtcheew."

@remmiegold:

"He said his dad was not always happy that he was successful so he doesn’t play his songs to his dad… na wah o."

@kbkitchenhub:

"And the same father lied that he and Mohbad used to record songs together, lmao. Father of the year, take your flower."

@beygood1992:

"The jealousy has always been there.....abajo."

sunbolicious_1:

"Very vindictive father."

@vivelabelle99:

@makarieevents

"He’s not always happy hmm."

Mohbad's dad speaks about his death

Legit.ng earlier reported that Joseph Aloba has said he believed his son did not die a natural death.

According to him, the Peace crooner was concerned about the paternity of his son Liam before he passed away.

He added that he was aware that his son was being bullied and the singer made a petition to the police two months before he died.

Source: Legit.ng