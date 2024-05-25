Late Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, has granted an interview where he revealed some secrets about his deceased son and his mother

According to him, Mohbad used his glory to rise and made millions from it, but the money was not given to him but to his mother

He noted that the singer rented three shops for his mother when she could not manage one store at that time

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Joseph Aloba, father of late singer, Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad, has continued his exposé in an interview making the rounds on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Aloba, had tackled his former wife, Mohbad's mother for trying to reap where she didn't sow.

In a new development, the old man granted another interview where he claimed that his late son, used his glory to make money. He noted that all the money he was making was spent on his mother.

Late Mohbad father speaks about son. Photo credit @mohbad-dad/gbengaomotosho

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's father shares details

In the recording, late Mohbad's father explained that Wunmi's pastor was the one who told her that the singer was using his glory.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Speaking further, the man, who released a song recently, stated that Mohbad used millions to rent stores for his mother. He said he rented three shops for her.

Laying accusations against his ex-wife, he noted that Mohbad's mother didn't know the schools her son went to school or his friends in school,

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed what Aloba said in his interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@themeatmill:

"So, Olorun to ni agbara lo pa omo e to de ba owo nla nee je mo iya Mohbad lowo? The boy should have run far far from this man while he was alive."

@hrm_empressgold:

"Congratulations, you’re glory has been return. Go and shine."

@d_adaeze:

"Killed his son spiritually."

@bennyscollectionz:

"The glory is back,.when is your album dropping sir."

@seyishay:

"This man is the weapon fashioned against his son and his entire family."

@debbie_adaorah:

"This DNA necessary gan but nah Mohbad need am no be Liam. If you’re still supporting this man all because you so badly want to put the woman down then I pray you will be in Mohbad’s position."

@lammy_pocee:

"Sounded as if he’s even mocking his son’s death, I never see this kind man before for my life. it’s sad that Mohbad was so unlucky with this kind of persons around him."

@facesby_soma:

"God I rebuke and reject this kind of father for the next generation to come."

@kim_lyn_ber:

"Is it that the spirit of Mohbad is disturbing this man to confess soon?! Because I don’t understand the need for such personal disclosure in these interviews! My gosh."

@zehiiiii111:

"Oh Lord. This man was the major enemy of Mohbad. This is beyond sad."

Late Mohbad's father sings about placenta

Legit.ng also reported that Joseph Aloba poured out his heart in a new song.

In the trending video, the singer was seen singing about Liam's placenta after the drama he caused online about having a DNA done for the little boy.

He had also made some allegations about his grandson's placenta as he accused Wunmi of not giving it to him.

Source: Legit.ng