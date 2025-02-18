Nollywood celebrity couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin recently attended their son, Star Dikeh’s school’s inter-house sports day

The controversial couple made a video with their son during the event and posted the clip on Instagram

Several social media users had things to say about Yul and Judy’s son as some of them commented on his appearance

Nigerian celebrity couple, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin are making social media headlines over their son, Star Dikeh.

Just recently, the couple attended their young son’s inter-house sports event at his school and they made videos from the occasion. One of the clips was posted on Instagram by Yul Edochie.

In the video, Judy was seen trying to get her son’s attention for the camera as she made a video while Yul also made poses in the background.

Nigerians react to video of Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's son, Star Dikeh. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The young child, Star Dikeh, looked happy to be spending the special moment with his parents.

Yul Edochie accompanied the video with a caption that reads:

“Inter-house sports day, in Star Dikeh’s school. With my love, My Priestess, Ijele Odogwu. Okwulu Okalisia. @judyaustin1”

See the cute video below:

Reactions trail video of Yul and Judy with son

Despite the cute display between Yul Edochie, Judy Austin and their son, Star Dikeh, some netizens had things to say about the young boy’s appearance. Some of them suggested that a DNA be carried out.

Siimple_jaye said:

“But truth be told Star looks like mr Obasi ooohhh..Make our kids not look like our ex ooh what is this..😮😮😮.”

Benetscot said:

“DNA needed 😂.”

Viviansobad said:

“the boy is not yuling at all, this is definitely not yul DNA....😂.”

Brimstone9269 wrote:

“You were also in Danielle interhousesport while cheating with Judy.That was how we were all saying awwww. This one no fool us. Another side chick dey somewhere. May God don't let me begin again when I should be rounding up. Tufiakwa.”

Mimi_osteen_wears said:

“Inter-house sport? Dressed in native? Whatever happens to dressing sporty?”

Kapo.camara said:

“This child looks like mr obasi 😂😂😂😂.”

Eenyichiciii1 said:

“This obasi son is always confused all the time.”

Carolchintu said:

“the child looks exactly like his father i mean the real father mr obasi.”

Ch.ichi8524 said:

“Please someone should tell Judy obasi to stop behaving as if Star is her first child, justice for her other children.”

Dakilicious wrote:

“I have nothing against the kids but the resemblance with the previous husband (Mr. Obasi) is amazing.”

May Edochie’s lawyer shares update divorce with Yul

Legit.ng earlier reported that May Edochie and her estranged husband, Yul Edochie's divorce case is yet to be over as the woman’s lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye, shared new information online.

The legal counsel revealed that the court recently scheduled a mandatory conference for the businesswoman and the filmmaker.

He however pointed out what Yul and May are yet to do to fast-track their martial issue, triggering reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng