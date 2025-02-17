Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has posted fun videos on social media as rumours spread about her marriage

As rumours of her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, getting Chika Ike made the rounds, Regina appeared unbothered

The mum of two partied with Tonto Dikeh and she shared several videos online which got netizens talking

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels was spotted partying with Tonto Dikeh as rumours about her marriage spread online.

Recall that on February 16, 2025, rumours started to make the rounds of her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, being the father of actress Chika Ike’s child.

As the rumours continued to gain traction online, Regina appeared to be unbothered going by the fun videos she posted on her Snapchat page.

Nigerians react to videos as Regina Daniels parties with Tonto Dikeh amid Chika Ike rumours. Photos: @regina.daniels, @tontolet, @chikaike

The mum of two was spotted partying with Tonto Dikeh after she attended the actress’ son, King Andre Dikeh’s ninth birthday party in Abuja.

Regina Daniels’ videos showed her going for a drive with Tonto Dikeh while they were escorted by their security convoy. Ned Nwoko’s wife seemed full of life as she was all smiles and chatting with excitement.

See the videos below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels parties with Tonto

The videos Regina Daniels posted online of her partying with Tonto Dikeh amid the Chika Ike rumours trailing her marriage, raised mixed feelings. While some netizens praised her for being happy, others said it was forced:

Therealmrsjones1509 said:

“This looks like a vid of someone trying to mask out wetin dey happen. Oga Ned go reach those who want him.”

Call_me_billi1 said:

“Fake happiness 😂.”

Ohenzy_ wrote:

“With this the rumour is true . Trying so hard to validate and you left instagram and run back lol na true.”

Mrwellz101 said:

“That man for just leave this girl To enjoy her life, I’m sure she would start doing some youthful exuberances now 😂.”

Francasown said:

“We are choosing ourself now. Nobody dey kpai cus of man again.”

Dave__n said:

“Acceptance phase loading.”

Abbasmick wrote:

“First to fifth wives have been there, don't that, this is her turn.”

Cute_story_of_my_life said:

“But why should she be bothered? It’s not like she’s the first and she certainly knows she won’t be the last.”

Empress_official_2 said:

“Why would she be bothered? She knew what she got into and what do you expect from a polygamist? Stick to only you? 😂😂😂”

Teminella said:

“Unbothered kehh😂😂don't be deceived by the Internet jor,issues in marriage are not jokes.”

Regina Daniels' mum reacts to Chika Ike's pregnancy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian veteran actress, politician and Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, joined many others to react to the news of Chika Ike’s pregnancy.

Recall that on February 10, 2025, Chika Ike posted a series of baby bump photos to announce her pregnancy on social media.

Several people celebrated with the new mum including Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels. However, the veteran actress’ comment only went viral after rumours trailed her daughter’s marriage with billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko.

