Nigerian singer Davido and his wife, Chioma, recently treated fans to a romantic display on social media

The music star posted a video on Snapchat of himself and Chioma giving each other compliments and sharing a kiss

Their romantic video went viral and it raised a series of interesting comments from social media users

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido and his wife, Chioma, are making headlines over their recent romantic display on social media.

The 30BG boss took to his Snapchat page to share a heartwarming video of himself bonding with the mother of his twins.

In the clip, Davido complimented Chioma by calling her his beautiful wife. She reciprocated by calling him her handsome husband before reaching in for a kiss.

Not stopping there, the 30BG boss gushed over his wife’s appearance while expressing his likeness for her hairstyle while Chioma blushed in response.

See the video below:

The loved-up video between Davido and Chioma came shortly after an American lady made a video about how she did not think the singer’s wife was really in love with him. She shared this video after seeing their Valentine’s Day celebration.

Reactions to Davido and Chioma’s romantic video

Davido and Chioma’s romantic video soon moved from Snapchat to other social media platforms and it had netizens gushing over their relationship.

Blessedprinx_cosmetics said:

“A finished man and more, This two are really in love with each other.”

Nurse_gigi.mbappe said:

“No be only your wife o. Na all of us get her. We love you Chioma😂❤️🙌👏.”

Asa_uwanile24 said:

“Love can sweet for social media eheee😂.”

Mcombsevents said:

“E pain dem 😂😂😂😂 God bless and protect you both always 😍.”

Kulture_omj wrote:

“Damage control.”

Priceless_maris said:

“Abeg show them shege.”

L.tobiloba said:

“At least she no marry Ancestor unlike someone somewhere allegedly in pain.”

Hajia_omsy said:

“Awww 🥰 so beautiful to watch. If this does not make you smile, place your right hand on your chest and repeat after me, allegedly I am a w.itch God heal me. 😂😂😂😂.”

Therealikegbunams said:

“Is this the faked smile😂😂😂.”

Ovieelohor_t wrote:

“Pls give the hater what they deserve.”

Chioma glows in N1.9m dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma was trending after rocking a designer multi-coloured dress.

Davido's pretty wife combined her lovely outfit with a luxurious handbag said to be worth N803k.

She was in an ecstatic mood as she flaunted her jewellery in the video and caused a buzz online.

