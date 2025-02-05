May Edochie and her estranged husband, Yul Edochie's divorce case is yet to be over as the woman’s lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye, shared new information online

The legal counsel revealed that the court recently scheduled a mandatory conference for the businesswoman and the filmmaker

He however pointed out what Yul and May are yet to do to fast-track their martial issue, triggering reactions online

Nigerian businesswoman May Edochie’s lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye has shared the current status of her divorce case with husband and actor Yul Edochie.

Emeka Ugwuonye revealed that the court recently held a hearing on a "compulsory conference" ordered for the separated couple.

Lawyer shares update on May Edochie and Yul Edochie's divorce. Credit: @may_yuledochie, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He highlighted that in Nigerian family law, when a couple files for divorce, the court mandates that they meet to try to resolve some of the issues such as division of marital property, and other related matters, before the case proceeds.

"In a husband and his wife come to court for divorce, the court has a duty to direct the parties and their lawyers to meet and hold a conference between the two sides. The purpose of this conference is to give the parties the opportunity to try to reach an agreement on some, if not all, the disputed issues before the court.

"A successful conference will resolve some of the issues. For example, the parties may agree on how to share their marital properties. Whatever they agreed will be conveyed to the court through the Report of Conference. If they do not agree, they should also inform the court. If they don’t agree, the court may ask them to go back and hold more talks."

He noted that If no agreement is reached, the parties must inform the court, and the court may request further attempts at resolution.

Emeka Ugwuonye clarified that in the last court session, May and Yul had not yet filed the conference report, meaning they had not reached any conclusive agreement.

He pointed out that the court has given them more time to finalise their discussions.

"Today, after hearing that the parties still had discrepancies, the court granted them more time to hold another conference virtually to see if they would agree.

"The hearing will continue in March, and the court is expecting to receive at the next hearing a report or a clear indication that the parties failed to reach an agreement on anything. That will guide the court in setting the direction of the trial."

The legal counsel further stated that Judy Austin, the actor’s “second wife” is involved in the case because she has been accused of committing adultery with Yul Edochie.

"NOTE: Judy’s involvement in the case is because she is accused of committing adultery with Yul," he wrote.

See his post below:

Judy Austin advises married women

In a previous report, Nigerian actor Yul Edochie's concubine Judy Austin, decided to advise her fellow married on matters of the home.

The actress, in a recent video post, argued ways a woman can make her marriage better.

Judy's message came days after her husband and renowned filmmaker advised people to walk away from their marriages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng