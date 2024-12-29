Nollywood celebrity couple, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin’s first child together, Star Dikeh, recently got a car gift

In a video posted online, Judy Austin captured the moment their little boy reacted to his new ‘machine’

The clip of Yul and Judy’s son went viral on the internet and it raised a series of interesting comments from fans

Controversial Nollywood couple, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, are once again in the news. However, they trended because of their son, Star Dikeh.

Just recently, Judy Austin took to her official Instagram page to announce that their child got a car gift for Christmas.

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's son gets car gift for Christmas. Photos: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

The actress told fans to see how her son would react to the beautiful surprise they had for him. In her words:

“We have a beautiful surprise for Star Dikeh Yul Edochie, let’s wait and see how he receives it.”

The video showed Yul and Judy’s first son running over to his white Range Rover toy car. Star Dikeh had a big smile on his face after seeing his Christmas gift.

The little boy could not wait to ride in his vehicle, and his mother, Judy, could be heard shrieking with excitement in the background.

In the video's caption, Judy Austin explained that the gift was from Star Dikeh’s aunty in America, Lady A.

She wrote:

“Star Dikeh Yul-Edochie’s surprise Christmas Gift from his aunty in America, Lady A.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions to video of Yul and Judy surprising son with car gift

The video of Yul Edochie and Judy Austin’s son’s surprise made the rounds on the internet and drew interesting comments from netizens. While some of them gushed over the display, others said that they were in competition with Yul’s first wife, May.

Read their comments below:

amaka_harrison_ubaelutu:

“Look how cute😍. So handsome.”

queensammy_35_queen:

“It's a Range rover season 😂.”

Ladyb.hairline:

“He's so cute😍😍😍😍.”

queenfrican23:

“Too adorable thanks to her aunty.”

kenny_las:

“Try to live a simple life,so that you will not use the remaining days of your life to prove how good or bad you are,I learned a lot from this family drama 🎭.”

Temidayo33_temmyposh:

“The jealous this woman has for Queen may is obvious na wa for you kuku vex buy range now we go know say you mean business.”

njalomusa:

“May bought her Ranger in America 😂😂😂and lady from America bought you Temu Ranger 😂😂indeed if you know you will never have in your Real life fake it.”

Nzubechiii:

“This couple are just in secret competition with May, while may is living her best life, she doesn’t even remember her ex husband anymore sef.”

D_flowergirlje:

“Nothing hurts more than seeing your ex doing better than you 😂😂😂😂😂 God no they sleep joor.”

mr_intentional0910:

“This woman really doesn’t have no shame atall.”

sosa_crown08:

“Papito no dey talk? Like he no dey shout for joy? Because the small boy knows that his parents bought it no be any aunty for abroad.”

May_albert_:

“They can’t even act well 😂, why did he run past the car 🤣🤣, the little man wasn’t surprised though 😂😂.”

Nathbakut:

“😂😂😂😂. They always have a way of expressing their jealousy I. A disguise way.”

Tosin Silverdam reacts to Judy's 'gatewoman' video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that celebrity blogger, Tosin Silverdam, reacted to the video of Judy Austin running to open the gate for Yul on Christmas day.

The media personality was seen laughing hard at Yul and Judy’s display before he pointed out how she was his gate woman.

According to Silverdam, someone said that Judy ‘stole’ Yul from his first wife, May Edochie, and she was still working as his gatewoman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng