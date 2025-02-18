Politician and Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, has confirmed his love for many wives in an old video

He noted that he had married five wives and some people were talking, and he shared his plans for his marital journey

The politician's video surfaced in the period rumours spread on social media that he was responsible for actress Chika Ike's pregnancy

Politician and billionaire businessman, Prince Ned Nwoko, has opened up about his desire to marry more wives in an old video.

In the video, some people shared their thoughts about him marrying five wives. He responded that he has not yet started with the number of wives he desires to have.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress member later married a sixth wife actress Regina Daniels who he flaunts often.

Ned Nwoko and Chika Ike's pregnancy rumours

After Nollywood actress Chika Ike shared her pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram, many netizens flooded her page and alleged that Ned Nwoko was the father of her baby.

Other netizens claimed that since Nwoko is a polygamist, other women will still have a share of him.

Reactions to Ned-Nwoko's desire for more wives

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions as Ned Nwoko said that five wives are not enough for him below:

@mimiliciousgold said:

"Baba, marry as many as you want. As long as you can feed them, you are good to go."

@djmc_bash reacted:

"Na why you should try invest in knowledge and understanding the world...nothing is enough, just value yourself."

@choice_sasha commented:

"Since na your money you use dey marry them, they are all adults and that family accept, what's my business there?"

@prankhottiee noted:

"No. This was when he married Regina recently I could remember this video."

@official_otuonyefamous commented:

"A society that tells a broke man he isn’t worthy of love has no right to tell a rich man to be loyal to one woman."

@bombxchange said:

"Omoh this man opueh wetin no good aje, and he’s very fertile

@riichgonzalez reacted:

"She signed up for it.. make una nor pity her. Ned na national cake and him go reach everybody. Na him get that piking he knows what she's saying."

@easemow commented:

"Marry as many as you can since no lady wants to marry a broke man."

@thescentsbyjas reacted:

"Na the women wey dey marry you I blame nau…mtchewww."

@itzbastv noted:

"As a guy, u still get hope cus this Ned wey I dey see go reach everybody o."

Ned Nwoko reacts to Chika Ike's pregnancy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ned Nwoko had responded to rumours of having a child with a colleague of his actress wife, Regina Daniels.

On February 17, Nigerians woke up to the circulating reports that Chika Ike's pregnancy allegedly belonged to the billionaire

In Ned's statement, netizens noticed that he didn't address the main issue of the alleged affair which heightened the suspense.

