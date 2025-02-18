Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ elder brother, Lawrence Daniels, has weighed in on the issue between Ned Nwoko and Chika Ike

Recall that rumours rocked social media on February 17, claiming that the senator was the father of Chika Ike’s newborn

Ned Nwoko, via his director of communications, addressed the rumours on his social media page, and Lawrence immediately dropped a comment on the post that captured the attention of many

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ brother, Lawrence Daniels, aka Swezzy, has reacted to his in-law Ned Nwoko's statement, which addresses rumours involving him and his wife’s colleague Chika Ike.

Recall that Nigerians woke up to rumours that politician Ned Nwoko was the father of Chika Ike’s newborn and was planning to make her his seventh wife.

This rumour was reportedly peddled by notorious social media blogger Gist Lover after Regina Daniels’ Instagram page was deactivated from the online platform.

Reacting to the negative buzz online, Ned Nwoko issued a statement through his director of communication. Through his spokesperson, the billionaire addressed rumours that he had taken the Nollywood actress as his seventh wife and that she was bearing his child.

He clarified that the claims were entirely groundless and based on malicious gossip.

Part of Ned's statement reads:

"Our attention has been drawn to the recent false rumours alleging that Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko is planning to marry Nollywood actress Chika Ike as his seventh wife and that she is pregnant for him.

"We categorically state that these claims are entirely baseless and a product of malicious speculation. Similarly, reports claiming he made statements about Tuface and polygamy are completely untrue."

Regina Daniels' brother reacted to Ned Nwoko's statement by commenting:

"Una don break gistlover face what's this nau.” A remark intended to taunt the controversial blogger Gistlover.

See his post below:

Legit.ng also reported that netizens flooded Chika Ike's Instagram page after she shared videos from her pregnancy photoshoot.

In her Instagram video, the 39-year-old actress showed off the different angles of her baby bump. She displayed excitement as she prepared for motherhood.

She looked lovely in the video but netizens wanted to know if Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko was the child's father.

The rumours about Chika Ike's baby have spread across social media as fans shared their views on the claims about the politician.

While many people including her colleagues Rita Dominic and Rachael Okonkwo congratulated her, others questioned her about her baby's paternity.

Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels celebrate wedding anniversary

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko brought some warmth to the internet with the celebration of their wedding anniversary.

The celebrated lovebirds revealed that May 28, 2024, made it five years of their union in marriage.

A video shared on their pages saw an excited Ned all smiles as his lovely wife sat on his lap for some snapshots.

