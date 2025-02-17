Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has finally reacted to the heated rumours about Chika Ike trailing her marriage

After unfounded rumours about Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, being Chika Ike’s baby daddy, social media was buzzing

In a new development, Regina was spotted in her first public appearance since the rumours surrounding her marriage

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has seemingly reacted to the rumours of Chika Ike being pregnant for her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Recall that on February 16, 2025, rumours made the rounds of Chike Ike’s baby belonging to Ned Nwoko after it was claimed that they had been in a relationship for years even before Regina Daniels came into the picture.

The rumours seemed to be buttressed after it was discovered that Regina Daniels’ Instagram page was inactive and might have been deactivated.

Nigerians react to video of Regina Daniels' first appearance amid rumours of Chike Ike and her marriage. Photos: @princenednwoko, @chikaike, @makvee_productions

As social media started buzzing over the rumours, Regina Daniels finally made her first public appearance and she was on a movie set in Abuja.

The mother of two was spotted in a video on filmmaker Makvee Productions official Instagram page. Regina was all smiles on the set as she mingled with other crew members. The video was accompanied by a caption that reads:

“See Our run away instagram baddie currently filming with us here in Abuja❤️❤️❤️ for Makvee production.”

Reactions as Regina Daniels makes public appearance

The video of Regina Daniels looking happy on a movie set amid the rumours of Ned Nwoko getting Chika Ike pregnant, drew the attention of several netizens. While several of them were happy to see the young actress appearing to be doing well, others felt her smile was forced:

Ltzykarl said:

“😍😍😍😍I love this happiness.”

Adaezeeluke said:

“Splendid 😂😂😂😂no shouting.”

Ebubehappy8 wrote:

“This her laugh appeared forceful. Like she's forcing herself to laugh by all means.”

Kayceelove5 said:

“See person wey they talk say she collapsed, useless people everywhere. People will just wake up and forge story.”

Cynthia_chinyere_08 commented:

“They won code everything but no worry we don get the gist since.”

Oby.osuji said:

“Mr Yul come and see something.”

Amara_onyeka_20 said:

“Chai I see fake smile on her pretty face.”

Augustina.nwaogwugwu wrote:

“Make she debunk the new na😂.”

Cynthia_nnamuah wrote:

“Very happy Lady G.”

Ahleema_kas said:

“No need for this drama😂.”

Ned Nwoko debunks Chika Ike rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels' husband Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko addressed the rumours over his fathering her colleague Chika Ike’s newborn.

The billionaire, through his director of communications, pointed out that there have been false rumours about him marrying the Nollywood actress as his seventh wife, or that she is pregnant for him.

In an official statement released on social media, Ned also denied the false reports suggesting he made comments about singer 2baba’s marital crisis.

