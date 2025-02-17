Nollywood veteran and Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, reacted to the news of Chika Ike’s pregnancy on social media

After rumours trailed Regina Daniels’ marriage, netizens were quick to spot Rita Daniels’ reaction to the news of Chika Ike’s pregnancy

The veteran filmmaker’s comment raised a series of interesting reactions from other social media users

Nigerian veteran actress, politician and Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, joined many others to react to the news of Chika Ike’s pregnancy.

Recall that on February 10, 2025, Chika Ike posted a series of baby bump photos to announce her pregnancy on social media.

Nigerians speak as Rita Daniels reacts to Chika Ike's pregnancy. Photos: @rita.daniels06, @chikaike

Source: Instagram

Several people celebrated with the new mum including Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels. However, the veteran actress’ comment only went viral after rumours trailed her daughter’s marriage with billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko.

On February 16, 2025, rumours spread on social media that Ned Nwoko was the father of Chika Ike’s child and that they had both been in a relationship, long before Regina Daniels came into the picture.

Regina’s deactivated Instagram page also contributed to the rumours with some netizens feeling convinced that they were true.

After the rumours spread, social media users pointed out that Rita Daniels had reacted to Chika Ike’s baby bump photos. The veteran actress was spotted in the comments secti congratulating the new mum.

Regina Daniels’ mum wrote:

“Wow. A very big congratulations to you dear.”

See a screenshot of her comment:

Screenshot as Rita Daniels reacts to Chika Ike's pregnancy. Photo: @rita.daniels06

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Rita Daniels congratulates Chika Ike

Rita Daniels’ comment under Chika Ike’s baby bump photos drew the attention of netizens about a week later and they shared their interesting reactions:

Kash.d.oll said:

“@rita.daniels06 i hear say na ur step grandchild o😂.”

Soma_jofficial wrote:

“@rita.daniels06 congratulations you too step grandma😂.”

Tojucakesandevents commented:

“@rita.daniels06 no need to get angry, more are coming 😂.”

Regina Daniels' makes public appearance amid rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actress Regina Daniels seemingly reacted to the rumours of Chika Ike being pregnant for her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

As social media started buzzing over the rumours, Regina Daniels finally made her first public appearance and she was on a movie set in Abuja.

The mother of two was spotted in a video on filmmaker Makvee Productions' official Instagram page. Regina was all smiles on the set as she mingled with other crew members. The video was accompanied by a caption explaining their location.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng