Social media has been buzzing as popular small-size OAP and skit maker Nkubi shared some good news about his family online

In his viral post, Nkubi revealed that he is set to welcome his first child with his wife, Vivian Joseph

The news about Nkubi and his wife is coming months after they were mocked and trolled on social media for being without a child

Famous Nigerian small-size actor, radio personality and skit maker Victor Nwaogbu, aka Nkubi, recently trended online after he took to his social media page to make a massive announcement.

The popular OAP, who married his beautiful wife, Vivian Joseph, in 2021, is set to welcome their first child together.

OAP Nkubi and his wife are expecting their first baby and shared the good news. Photo credit: @nkubi_official

Source: Instagram

After waiting nearly three years, Nkubi revealed that he and his wife were set to be first-time parents.

Nkubi's announcement comes nearly a year after some trolls mocked him and his wife online for not having a child.

See the post shared online by Nkubi that set social media on fire:

Reactions trail Nkubi's announcement

The announcement by Nkubi has sparked massive reactions online, most of which came from the skit maker's colleagues. People like Officer Woos, Nedu Wazobia, and Nasboi, who have all worked with Nkubi in the past, took to his comment section to congratulate the small-sized man, wishing him and his wife a safe delivery.

Here are some of the comments that trailed Nkubi's announcement:

@iamnasboi:

"Congratulations."

@omaettaa:

"I remember when womb watchers were saying all manner of shiit and you both did a video to say “It’ll happen” and now it has indeed happened! I’m really happy for you guys."

@officerwoos:

"Da Da Daddy twins! Con Con Congratulations."

@nwanyi_ocha:

"Congratulations this is so lovely."

@elsieokpocha:

"Omgggggggggggggggthank you Lord!!!!!!! Congratulations my people."

@marylacute01:

"O know many of the people that was abusing her before is saying Congratulations."

@pelumi_buari:

"God did it!! I’m so happy for you NkubiiiiiCongratulations!!!!!"

