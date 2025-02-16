A young man has revealed how he was overcome with emotions after seeing the 'most beautiful thing' ever

According to him, he visited a cemetery and and saw a QR code on a gravestone which contained videos of a late couple

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

An emotional discovery at a cemetery left a young man deeply moved, causing him to share his emotional experience with others.

The man revealed that he had stumbled upon a gravestone with a QR code that, when scanned, displayed a collection of videos showing a late couple.

Man sees QR code on gravestone containing videos of couple Photo credit: @rememberwell/TikTok, Luza studios / Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

Man emotional after seeing QR code on gravestone

Alongside the clip of the gravestone and QR code, @rememberwell on TikTok also shared the touching videos of the late couple, which left him in tears.

"I've never cried so loud on a cemetery. Look what I saw. There was a QR-code on gravestone and it shows videos of these couples. Omg. This is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen," he said.

His post sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users, who flocked to the comments section to react to the video.

Many were moved by the young man's words and the videos he shared, as they pondered over the power of love.

Reactions as man breaks into tears at cemetery

TikTok users stormed the comments section on the platform to share their opinions.

@Kathleen A. Niemer said:

"I got one for my parents’ headstone and it let me put a video plus 40 photos of their entire lives."

@Debster said:

"But they looked like they had a beautiful loving life!"

@Marc said:

"The circle of life, both beautiful and sad at the same time. May the rest in eternal peace."

@mandyp24 reacted:

"This is so Beautiful. Didnt know you cud do this. My heart breaks, wish we cudve done this for my Dear Mum and Dad. They were married 60 yrs."

@Angela Joy said:

"So very beautiful lasting memories gosh wish we could follow more than 10k."

@Vanessa Caballero Ureña commented:

"Imagine every head stone had this? we could meet people we never met when visiting the ones we knew at the cemetery."

@karlaadams6 said:

"I wish they had this longer. My mother & father in law both passed within the past 10 years, that would of been so nice to have, I loved them both so much."

@Becky Fernandez commented:

"That is so beautiful and amazing. I’ve never seen it before. What a wonderful idea. They were a very lucky couple."

@dosgreeneyes reacted:

"I love to see this this is just absolutely the most wonderful invention ever to bring these people to live to see them and see they were unbelievable."

@DR Tam~Chingy added:

"Wow This is beautiful. It's first time seeing something like this. Memories should be kept forever indeed."

Watch the video below:

Man cries after visiting graveside of late parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man melted hearts on social media as he did a video selfie of the graves of some members of his immediate family.

The youth lost his mother, father and only sister to undisclosed circumstances and paid them a condolence visit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng