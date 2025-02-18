TikTok streamer and social media creator, Peller has reacted after suffering backlash from Nigerians over a video of kids recreating his Valentine's video with Jarvis

Recall that Jarvis and Peller had gone on holiday to South Africa to celebrate lover's day and spend some time together

One of their clips has now trended and been related by minors, to which the TikTok streamer has now reacted

Hamzat Habeeb, widely known as Peller has reacted to a video of some minors recreating a video for his Valentine's holiday with Jarvis.

Peller and Jarvis have been flaunting their love for each other all over social media, and Valentine's was not an exception. The lovebirds travelled to South Africa, where they shared a series of videos and pictures.

Peller blasts Nigerians for tagging him a bad influence. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

One of the videos shared captured them in a a poll sharing kisses and all, which wasted no time in going viral online.

To the surprise of Peller, and many other users of the online space, a video of two children, male and female in the pool, recreating the exact moment between Peller and Jarvis has been trending online.

Peller reacts to clip of minors

Peller reacted, stating that people should stop blasting him for influencing kids, as it is the responsibility of their parents to monitor them.

Although their ages were not specified, the children looked rather too little to engage in such activities.

He wrote:

"Please children do not try this at home is not good go to school ok."

Watch the video here:

How peeps reacted to Peller's video

Read some reactions compiled by Nigerians below:

@son_of_pablo01 said:

"Na love be your problem now abi, You know say hear say facebook no day go for bomb again😢."

@esther_comic said:

"You way lie down Dey watch, holding your phone with one hand 🖐️I greet oh 😂😂."

@believe_st19 said:

"God will continue to bless you as you read my comment gently."

@cute_nehita said:

"I don laugh tire 😂😂😂😂 see children de call children children 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@sugardestiny_official said

"Jokes apart is the girl related to Jarvis?😂 online couples challenge 😂."

@ujah_bright said:

"Normally dos kids no suppose do dis kind. I shaa knw say na attention Dem need but Dem too young."

@ola_unique01 said:

"You never watch the guy videos. They used to mimic you and Jarvis. 😂😍😮

@tellaboyy:

"I think this is a threw back and we are sorrry for misunderstooding you guys 😂."

@sirbalocomedy_ said:

"😂 😂 the kids are only following the challenge. Oya let turn this to challenge. 500k."

@noni_grm_ said:

"Dear God, everything I suffered, both physically and spiritually shall end with me alone, my siblings and my future kids will never inherit any Atom of suffering in Jesus name 🙏🏾 😭😭😭."

Jadrolita's new video trends

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a new video shared by Amadou Elizabeth, popularly known as Jarvis Jadrolita, sparked reactions online.

In the video, Jadrolita was seen dancing cheerfully inside a room during her recent vacation in South Africa.

However, observant fans were quick to notice what her love interest, Peller, was doing by the window in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng