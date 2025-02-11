Verydarkman in a new video has responded to a bold claim BBNaija star Deeone made against him on Nedu's podcast

The social media critic who shared why he would sue for defamation also exposed media personality Nedu

VDM shared a series of WhatsApp chats between him and Nedu, as he sent a message to Nigerians about the media personality's podcast

Social media critic Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman or VDM, has reacted to former BBNaija housemate Deeone, real name Aderombi Adedayo Martin's allegation about his lifestyle.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Deeone while speaking about VDM on Nedu's HonestBunch podcast alleged that the critic did not belong to the 'straight' community of men.

Deeone emphatically stated that VDM was into men and it was no news, a comment that went viral across social media.

VDM addresses gay allegation

The online critic in a video he shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 11, revealed several people have been sending Deeone's comment to him while urging him to sue for defamation.

VDM stated that he wouldn't take legal action or use the police against Deeone.

"I am a street boy, ghetto boy, I can't take anybody to court," he said.

VDM exposes Nedu

The critic, however, turned his attention to HonestBunch's host Nedu, sharing how the media personality has been begging him to come on the podcast since 2024.

VDM who shared his WhatsApp chat with Nedu, also alleged that Nedu promised to buy him a car if he featured on his podcast.

"Nedu wanted me to come to his podcast I didn't respond, when we met in Abuja Nedu told me if I come to his podcast he would buy me a car," VDM said.

He added that Nedu had repeatedly tried to come close to him, which he didn't allow, suggesting it was part of the reason the media personality was cooking up allegations against him through Deeone.

VDM also claimed most people especially influencers who feature on Nedu's podcast were either paid or paid him to be there.

The critic alleged that Nedu's podcast was all about the views and money they could make from YouTube, which was why they didn't discuss serious issues that concern Nigerians.

