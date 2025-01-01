Nigerian singer Davido and his wife Chioma had fans and netizens gushing over their New Year shared moments

Legit.ng previously reported that the celebrity couple boarded a private jet on New Year’s Eve to have some quality time

A recent video showed them in a lush dining setting with family and friends as they ushered into 2025

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke, shared a memorable moment in the first hours of 2025.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the couple drew widespread attention as the new year began.

Davido and Chioma partied with friends in Miami for the New Year. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

A video showed them boarding a private jet for a getaway, with Chioma wearing a vibrant cardigan over a white top and jeans, while Davido kept it relaxed in a two-piece sweat outfit.

Another video soon surfaced, capturing the couple in their new location, surrounded by family and friends.

The lively group enjoyed a feast of delicious meals, with Davido at the center of the excitement. He was seen standing on a chair, happily engaging with Chioma and the people around them. Later, the Afrobeats star shared a heartfelt moment, leaning in to give Chioma a passionate kiss.

Watch the video below:

Davido and Chioma spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lahaola_ibrahim_abefe:

"Big wiz were here showing love to Nigeria you're there sining teeth like something else you no dey think before you move."

eziafah:

"Chai oppression don start from the first day of 2025."

je_ssi_ca34:

"That kiss😍😍 I dey church dey shout,chi dey collect fresh new year kiss."

babee_miiii:

David win use kiss finish my girl😫 As it is now, we might be welcoming triplets from CHIOMA AVRIL FORTUNE DAVID ADELEKE this blessed year🥰

102question:

"THEY DONT INVITE HIM FOR LAGOS COUNTDOWN SHOW. BECAUSE OF HIS COMMENTS ABOUT NIGERIA ECONOMIC."

miminwaezeruth:

"U see these two people here.. God I pray for them too. Protect and keep them. Ufuu Anya Kari akari but they e u touchable. Onye tinye aka o fu shege n 🔥;. To all my fellow team CHIVIDO. Happy new yr to us all n may we never lack this 2025 Na only happiness we go d see d flex. We move with love."

Chioma glows in N1.9m dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma got many people talking after she rocked a designer multi-coloured dress.

The pretty lady combined her lovely outfit with a luxurious handbag said to be worth N803k.

She was in an ecstatic mood as she flaunted her pieces of jewellery in the video, and the price caused a buzz online.

Source: Legit.ng