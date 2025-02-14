A roadside trader became a millionaire hours before the Valentine's Day celebration courtesy of music star Teni

The Money crooner had shared a heartwarming video of her with the lucky trader who she also gave a nice treat

The roadside trader's transformation following her meeting with Teni also stirred reactions with many Nigerians showering praises on the singer

Nigerian singer and songwriter Teniola Apata aka Teni put smiles on the face of a lucky roadside trader amid this year's Valentine's Day celebration.

Hours before February 14 aka Valentine's Day saw Teni blessed the life of a roadside seller.

Teni gifts roadside trader N1 million. Credit: tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

In the heartwarming video, Teni approached the moment who sell sachet water, bottled drinks as well as local herbal drinks known in local parlance as 'Agbo.'

Teni upon approaching the woman asked how much her market was worth including how much she makes on a good day - she revealed she makes at least N10k on a good day.

Following their chitchat, the Money singer expressed her willingness to support the women as they went shopping.

Aside from the shopping, Teni also ensured the lucky trader underwent a make-up transformation, making her unrecognisable.

Towards the end of the video, the singer gave the trader one millionaire while also showing the alert on her phone.

The lucky trader was seen rolling on the ground in appreciation.

Teni wrote in a caption:

"It is the season of love."

Watch heartwarming video as Teni turns a roadside trader into millionaire:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Teni shared how much she made after staking a bet on the Manchester City vs Arsenal game in the Premier League.

Reactions as Teni gives woman N1million

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from many as they showered prayers on Teni, read the comments below:

yemialade said:

"I was casually watching then started crying May God send good news your way.. amen."

iam_kcee reacted:

"God bless you for making her smile and happy."

jk_geleandbeads commented:

"Omg chai indeed all blessings comes from God through men to men."

dheecodah_ wrote:

"Sugar mommy, this your dressing and her shirt caught me “For the Greater Glory of God” Massive! God bless you."

kuljayzee reacted:

"Who also thinks she looks older after the makeover just an observation. Baby gal teni God bless you real good big ups sis."

daniella__official said:

"Thank you so much for putting smile on her face, I’m so emotional right now 🥹I pray God gives me money so I can bless a lot of people."

ritadasilver wrote:

"God will bless you immensely,I'm just here smiling and crying like a baby,teeniiii,God will continue to bless you..you will not fall down ijn..thank you."

Teni performs at Veekee James' wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Teni graced Veekee James' first wedding anniversary.

The singer made an unexpected appearance which left the fashion designer jumping in excitement.

Teni also performed her new song Money at the party amid cheers from the guests.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng