Arsenal's win against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday was a big win for Nigerian singer Teni

The Nigerian music star shared how much she won after staking $25,000 on Arsenal to defeat Man City

Teni's victory has since spurred reactions from Nigerian football lovers as many congratulate her

Nigerian singer and songwriter Teniola Apata better known as Teni has expressed her love for English Premier League club Arsenal.

This comes as she won the whopping sum of $50,000 (over N74 million) after staking the sum of $25,000 on Arsenal to defeat Manchester City.

Teni expresses her love for Arsenal. Credit: tenientertainer/arsenal

Source: Instagram

Recall that Arsenal went head to head against the Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday, February 2, with the game ending in a 5-1 win for the North London club.

The game saw City scoring an equaliser early in the second half through Erling Haaland after Martin Ødegaard opened the scoring board for Arsenal.

But goals from Thomas Partey, Myles Lewis-Skelly, followed by Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri earned Arsenal three points against Pep Guardiola's led Manchester City squad.

Teni celebrates Arsenal's win

The Sugar Mummy of Lagos shared a fun video of her with bundles of money as she revealed the amount she made after Arsenal's win.

Teni had made a bold move staking $25,000 (over N37m) on Arsenal. In a caption of a celebratory video she shared, Teni wrote,

"50k USD cash out. I wan cry Arsenal I love youuu for life."

Before the game between Arsenal and Manchester City, Teni had requested for betting odds from her fans and followers on X as they flooded her comment sections.

"Who get sure odds?"

Below is a screenshot of the bet slip Teni shared on social media hours before Arsenal played against Manchester City:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles prospect Ethan Nwanweri scored a superb goal as Arsenal destroyed Manchester City, video

Reactions as Teni wins bet

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Teni's daring move. Read the reactions below:

Chieforacle11 commented:

"Nice one Teni nah Real lady you be."

favouritecapguy said:

"Teni shey I fit see $2000 CAD to pay February house rent Na Since Yesterday e don due."

bigballbag69 reacted:

"Talking as if it’s only this ticket you’ve played. A gamblers win don’t get to me cos i know that a gambler will never post the ones they lost."

Adex_Graphics said:

"Make teni just bless me and my guys tonight Makeni feel your happiness too Congratulations big teni."

Meekval said:

"Wait oo! Na 25k naira abi usd you use bet?"

_chubychen reacted:

"Big cash out, Aje! I dunno why I hesitated on trying out. Well I anticipated draw as worst case scenario."

manniure said:

"Na you say money no Dae buy happiness ooo, sha do small giveaway up gunners."

iamlasswell reacted:

"Use that $50k Carry Chelsea next game 🏌️to the moooon makanaki."

Teni shares why female artistes should fight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the singer revealed why female artistes should be more dramatic.

According to Teni, she should be able to fight with Tems and Tiwa Savage, however, it should not stop them from collaborating.

She stressed that she was alone without anyone to cause drama with, and her video caused funny reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng