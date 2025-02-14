Broadcaster Morayo Afolabi-Brown has reacted to the drama between 2Baba, his estranged wife Annie Idibia, and the singer's fiancee Natasha Osawaru

Morayo, who works with Television Continental, said that she was not close to Annie, however, she was close to Chioma, the wife of singer Davido

She warned Davido about treating Chioma the same way 2baba has been handling his issue with Annie and Natasha

TVC's journalist Morayo Afolabi-Brown has noted that if singer David Adeleke, also known as Davido, divorces his wife Chioma, she will fight him.

She said she would scatter Lagos, southwest, and Nigeria because Chioma is her in-law. Morayo added that Davido should not think of trying it.

TVC's Morayo Afolabi-Brown advises Davido not to handle Chioma as 2Baba did to Annie. Image credit: @official2baba, @morayoafolabibrown, @davido

During her show Your View on TVC, she noted that she was not speaking much about Annie's case because she wasn't close to her.

2Baba and his marriage drama

49-year-old singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, caused a buzz on social media after he announced on January 26, 2025, that he has separated from his wife Annie Idibia.

He added that he would divorce her. The singer also revealed his new relationship with an Edo state lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

For days, social media has been filled with news about 2baba and Natasha. Some people condemned the singer for openly displaying his new relationship online when his estranged wife was battling with an alleged health challenge.

Watch Morayo speak in the video below:

Reactions as TVC's Morayo warns Davido over Chioma

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions as TVC's Morayo warned Davido not to treat Chioma the way 2Baba was doing Annie Idibia.

@veevogee said:

"No matter how y’all see it, there’s absolutely NOTHING beautiful about polygamy."

@sisimorenikeji commented:

"Annie and chioma na endurance wife but hey davido the money is good and I see why they enduring."

@prince.tosino reacted:

"I think they should be more worried for themselves. That's if they ever have a man that loves and values them."

@officialajummy commented:

"Wait till your children gets married to tell them this. Leave David and his wife out of this. If your own hubby says e no do again, you can react as you want."

@eniola___sarah noted:

"And if he ties it what will you people do? Calling his name in a thing like this sef is not making sênse atall, but whatever will happen will still happen. Be more bothered about you people’s life."

@nwaosakwestephen_peter commented:

"To be honest 2 baba and davido na the same . Their preen no Dey stay one plane and them no like condo. SMH."

Morayo Afolabi-Brown encourages Annie

Legit.ng earlier reported that Morayo Afolabi-Brown was in the news again. She shared her view on 2baba dumping Annie and moving on to the Edo lawmaker, Natasha, but many failed to take it well.

In a recent post, she penned some words of encouragement to Annie Idibia, further sparking an online debate.

