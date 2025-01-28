Singer 2Baba is currently in a messy online drama after he announced that he has separated from his wife Annie Idibia

Many Nigerians have given their hot takes on the issue in the past few days and celebrities have been at the forefront

Legit.ng highlights the opinions of some celebrities on 2Baba's divorce drama which has enveloped the social media space

There is no end yet to the divorce drama between singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, and his wife Annie Idibia. Diverse opinions have trailed the issue and celebrities have shared their thoughts on social media.

Legit.ng has assessed what some celebs think about the drama and noted those who have sent a warning to the African Queen hitmaker.

1. Toke Makinwa drags 2Baba

After 2Baba announced that he was separated from Annie and would divorce her, media personality Toke Makinwa called him out. She said the singer's decision to put out his private issue online was wrong.

She added that if 2Baba thinks that Annie is alone in this fight, then he should have a rethink because he will have to fight with a lot of her friends. In Toke's words:

"This is wrong on all levels and you should be ashamed of yourself for bringing this here. Bring it on, if you think she's alone, let me tell you here that you'll have to fight all of us."

2. Mary Njoku warns 2Baba

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mary Njoku declared her support for Annie after 2Baba announced the infamous divorce news on Sunday night, January 26, 2025. She noted that Annie had a lot of sisters who were ready to fight for her.

She also warned 2Baba to do whatever he pleased but he should ensure that nothing happened to Annie, or else, he would have to answer questions from many Nigerian women.

3. Iyabo Ojo advises 2Baba, Annie

Actress Iyabo Ojo advised 2Baba and Annie to prioritise their children's well-being as they undergo a divorce. She also shared her displeasure at how the African Queen hitmaker put out his divorce announcement online.

Iyabo said 2Baba's action showed a lack of empathy for the mother of his kids, who was already in a vulnerable position. She added that she was disappointed by his decision and encouraged Annie to stay strong.

4. Solomon Buchi slams 2Baba

Relationship coach Solomon Buchi knocked 2Baba for how he announced his divorce. He said that the timing was wrong considering how Annie has been made a laughing stock by her peers because she married the singer, despite how he cheated on her in their relationship.

He added that a divorce can be done respectively without drama, and in this regard, the 49-year-old singer failed.

5. Saida Boj thrashes 2Baba

Influencer Sarah Idaji Ojone, aka Saida Boj, dragged 2Baba mercilessly for how he announced his separation from Annie. According to the controversial media personality, 2Baba disgraced his name.

In a video, she also praised Annie and hailed her acting skills. Speaking about 2Baba's African Queen, Saida Boj said she loves the song because of Annie, who was featured in the music video.

Ossai Success condemns 2Baba's divorce announcement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba broke the internet after he announced that he was separated from his wife and actress Annie Idibia.

His post triggered a backlash from some Nigerians and a media personality Ossai Ovie Success joined.

Ossai Success said that the timing of the divorce announcement was wrong on 2Baba's part, and he outlined Annie's recent struggles.

