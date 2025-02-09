Skit maker Zicsaloma's new appearance weeks after undergoing an ethnic rhinoplasty surgery in Turkey has surfaced online

In a video that has gone viral, the popular skit maker showed different views of his face as he undergoes a healing process

However, Zicsaloma's new look especially his nose has since stirred reactions on social media, with many sharing their opinion

Popular content creator Aloma Isaac Junior better known as Zicsaloma is trending across social media platforms in the country after he unveiled his new nose weeks after he underwent an ethnic rhinoplasty surgery in Turkey.

Zicsaloma made headlines after he travelled to Turkey to get his nose reconstructed (rhinoplasty) to get something similar to that of the late King of Pop Micheal Jackson, which he had always desired.

Zicsaloma's new look after surgery trends. Credit: zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

Amid the criticisms and awful comments from Nigerians on social media, the skit maker went ahead with his surgery.

Zicsaloma recently shared a video showcasing the healing process of his face as he seemed to be unbothered by the criticism.

In a video circulating online, the skit maker confidently showed off his refined nose, sparking another round of reactions from fans and critics.

Watch video as Zicsaloma shows off his new nose:

In related news, Zicsaloma reacted to news about his nose surgery and alleged cost which went viral on Facebook.

According to a viral post shared by a blogger, the skit maker spent over N150 million in Turkey to have a pointed nose.

"No amount I never see for Facebook. Abeg my face still dey heal, I no fit laugh - before nose comot," Zicsaloma responded.

Reactions trail Zicsaloma's new nose

The skit maker's transformation has triggered reactions on social media. While many praised his new nose, others questioned why he underwent surgery, claiming his previous appearance was better.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Zicsaloma's new look. Read them below:

vams__signature said:

"God abeg ooooo and this thing no get undo and redo like editing app o osubira o."

chefjeffkitchen wrote:

"Face ID fit no work again o."

buddizie reacted:

"Hei!!! He’s never going to be happy ever again. May God heal him."

classique_signatures112 reacted:

"Una go make person sin on a Sunday morning?? 😂😂 God forgive me o."

alhaji_awesu wrote:

"Will his Face ID to unlock his phone still work?"

udemegeorge said:

"Nigerian immigration will embarrass him when he returns."

nzubechiii:

"Is this a prank? Let’s be honest it doesn’t look Good at all, you can never cheat God 😢 I feel sad for him."

pricelesshairs

"This thing can affect someone at the airport cos how will they believe it’s me."

emmy_rukky001

"Make him still go do him head oh.. the surgery never complete, which kind head b that."

its_yindah

"May our past not be better than our future."

Zicsaloma becomes a landlord

Legit.ng previously reported that Zicsaloma showed off his new home.

The comedian stated in his post that God made him a landlord.

This came barely two weeks after the skit-maker took to his Instagram page to celebrate getting a new car.

Source: Legit.ng