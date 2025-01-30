Nigerian content creator Aloma Isaac Junior has reacted to news flying across social media about his brand-new nose

Recall that the skit maker started Nigerians after he shared a before and after picture of his nose surgery

Zic went online to react to the alleged cost of his procedure as seen on Facebook, adding that there is nothing he is yet to see online concerning his surgery

Aloma Isaac Junior, widely known as Zicsaloma online has been on the trends table ever since he unveiled the before and after picture of his nose surgery.

It will be recalled that Zicsaloma had travelled to Turkey to get his nose reconstructed (rhinoplasty) to get a Micheal Jackson-looking nose, which he has always desired. Many bashed him online and said awful things, but the deed has been done.

In a new post, Zic reacted to reports flying across Facebook about the cost of his nose job. According to the post, Zic spent over N150 million in Turkey to have a pointed nose.

In the words of the blogger:

"Zicsaloma spends over N150million in turkey to have pointed nose like Micheal Jackson. Over 250k girls are waiting for him to come back so they can marry him."

Reacting to this post, Zic went online, laughed it off and said,

"No amount I never see for Facebook. Abeg my face still dey heal, I no fit laugh - before nose comot."

See the post below:

Reactions to Zicsaloma's post

Read some reactions by Legit.ng below:

@_cherii_coco:

"Facebook people are from another planet 😂😂 you should be happy they're not saying rip yet ."

@alcnt_chukwuebuka:

"Money can be used for many things, including aesthetics. Why are people angry."

@blossom_aprilbeautysalon:

"I feel he will be funnier in this new look sef 😂😂😂."

@becky_philips_:

"No worry your man will love the new nose and face lift."

@sophiafrank101:

"Na low self esteem dey worry him."

@chuksyno:

"But true true eh Facebook people dey another world entirely."

@wumzy.luv:

"Even the body is not giving but who am I to body shame with my tummy wey be fufu 😂😂😂."

@nikky_cute09:

"Why did he go that far though. There's nothing wrong with his face and nose.. Na ein body I no fancy but then do you have to change that just because people don't like it. Jeez."

@fiercedlyna:

"Surprised he did not work on his strong legs.😂😂 oga the list of the things to fix plenty.😂😂😂😂."

@maryham_musa:

"Naso u commot your signature nose. Now mama desperate and madam alero go come say fine."

Source: Legit.ng