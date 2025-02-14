A Nigerian man has shared his candid opinion about the new face of popular comedian and influencer, Zicsaloma

This is coming after the influencer underwent a plastic surgery to reconstruct his nose and improve his facial appearance

Social media users who came across the post on Facebook had different things to say about the influencer's new look

A Nigerian man has sparked reactions online after dropping his hot take on the new appearance of popular comedian and influencer, Zicsaloma.

The influencer had recently undergone plastic surgery to enhance his facial features.

Man commends Zicsaloma's facial transformation

Nwachi Viktor Chu'emeka Nwokedi-Osili, who shared his opinion on Facebook, stated that Zicsaloma looked good three weeks after the surgery.

His comment was brief, but it generated a lot of responses from social media users who had differing opinions on the influencer's new look.

"Zicsaloma shows off three weeks post surgery and he actually looks good. Money stops nonsense," he said.

While some users praised Zicsaloma's decision to undergo surgery, others were more critical.

A few commentators questioned the need for plastic surgery, while others debated whether the procedure wouldn't cause problems for him in the future.

The influencer's new appearance has undoubtedly remained a popular topic of discussion on social media.

Reactions as man comments on Zicsaloma's facial appearance

Facebook users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the influencer's decision to change his appearance.

Uju Kwentoh said:

"He looks amazing. Ur right money dey stop nonsense."

Richard Chidiebere wrote:

"Oga everything on your body needs plastic surgery. Not only your nose."

Adesola Olarewaju commented:

"Problem this guy we leave to regret this."

Chijioke said:

"Poverty has saved many people unnecessary pain and expenses."

Idris Shadrach said:

"Must you live your life for people?"

Nkiruka Francis Nwoye reacted:

"Nawa ooo."

Ijeoma Ikonne wrote:

"How e take concern me and my ancestors."

Duchess Esther said:

"He speaks so well shaaaa."

Nancy Nancy reacted:

"The worst is that there is no reversal, cos you will definitely regret this."

Ngozi Ngwemma added:

"Nsogbu akalia."

See the post below:

Lady shows support for Zicsaloma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady tackled those who have been criticising popular influencer Zicsaloma over his nose surgery.

In a recent Facebook post that went viral, she urged critics to allow people overcome their insecurities in any way that they deem fit.

