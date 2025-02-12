The issue between VDM, Nedu Wazobia and Deeone is getting more attention from online users by the hour

The activist's best friend Koko Pee has gone online to also react to the situation, while sharing his take

Many netizens concurred with Koko Pee's statements about Nedu in the video and shared their honest takes

The drama between Nedu Wazoboa, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, and Vincent Otse Martins has intensified. While VDM was not joking about exposing Nedu's secrets, his best friend, Koko Pee has also turned the heat up.

Nigerian social media users were surprised to hear all that VDM's best friend Koko Pee had to say about Nedu, the Honest Bunch Podcast Host.

Legit.ng reported that Deeone, a former BBN housemate had gone on the show to claim that the online activist is not a 'straight' man. He emphatically stated that the online critic was into men and it was no news. He also told him to leave Nedu out of the mess and face him.

VDM reacted to the gist flying around about him and threatened to take legal action against Nedu.

Also reacting to the back and forth is Koko Pee who stated that Nedu was a 'green snake' who extended a hand of friendship to VDM, only to stab him in the back. Koko disclosed that Neud went as far as offering VDM a car amongst other things.

He noted that anyone who sits in the gathering of enemies is also an enemy and should be treated as such. Koko Pee, however, urged VDM to leave the 'ladies' out of the situation and face Nedu squarely.

Koko Pee wrote:

"Darki please spare the girls but not the Bros!!! Anyone who claims to be my friend but is comfortable to discuss me in a negative way for money his an enemy and does not deserve messii"

See his video below:

Fans react to Koko Pee's clip on Nedu

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ princeamadivibes reacted:

"Why are people suggesting that he should face Deeone instead of Nedu, considering Nedu was the one who invited Deeone to the show, edited the video, posted it, and it was on his platform?"

@lebii.belaa reacted:

"Na Deeone call out VDM and na NEDU dey suffer am. This is what we call ignoring the symptoms and dealing with issues from the root."

@favour_8000 reacted:

"For the fact that you gave that miscrant your platform to talk about vdm it simply means you had bad intentions for him."

@tegaofabuja said:

"Why would he mentions the ladies names 😢😢😢 it’s very wrong on all side, those girls did nothing to VDm calling their names doesn’t make any sense at all , he should apologize to that Jojo girl it doesn’t make sense. To you that is laughing , until them call out your cousin sister name then body go tell you."

@itzmrmageek said:

"Na the rhymes i just de hear. Some friends de build fence."

@saintehimenalluminium:

"Na so short people dey behave."

@oilgas_25 reacted:

"VDM has every right to call people out to call people names but when someone call him out it’s a crime."

@nosakaduna01 said:

"Yeah truly I support the part of keeping the identity of those girls!"

