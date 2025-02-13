VDM has come for gospel singer Mercy Chinwo following Nedu Wazobia's comment on his recent podcast with Deeonee

The social media critic in a video claimed Nedu Wazobia's recent podcast was about Mercy Chinwo because he called her out

Verydarkman also shared how Mercy Chinwo's lawyer tried to contact him, sparking reactions on social media

Social media critic Martins Otse aka Verydarkman in a new video has slammed gospel singer Mercy Chinwo again.

VDM, who had previously expressed his disappointment in Chinwo amid her ongoing fight with her former manager Eezee Tee, claimed Nedu Wazobia's recent podcast with BBNaija star Deeone was about the gospel singer because he called her out.

Legit.ng recently reported that Nedu while conversing with Deeone on his podcast called out Eezee Tee while claiming several people had reached out to him about the music executive.

VDM in a clap back dared Nedu to mention names and provide evidence like he did against Chinwo.

The critic who blasted Chinwo, stating that she does not have God, also claimed her lawyer tried to contact him amid her issues with Eezee Tee.

Captioning the video, VDM wrote in a caption,

"mercychinwo do you really have chinekeh?are these the gods you talked about 😂😂😂😂 This is exactly why they went on that podcast,now we all know who sent them,person when Dey ask questions oooo come turn who dey answer 😂😂 I saw through him,dear mercy chinwo do you really have God? Are these the God? Because I too strong ooo and na truth I dey with till the end."

Watch VDM video as he calls out Mercy Chinwo again

Reactions as VDM calls out Mercy Chinwo

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video as netizens took sides between Mercy Chinwo and VDM. Read the reactions below:

powerchibueze said:

"VDM has been doing his possible best to get attention of mercy chinwo but all to no avail… bro!! go and cool off your head."

lifeinsolace reacted:

"With just this clip, it's not enough to say it's the reason Nedu gave the platform to call you out."

Dahnnycrypt commented:

"What kind of unnecessary drama is going on with these guys abeg. All these dramas distracting us from moving forward in this country. Tufia."

Mikeymore121 said:

"Omo, only the wise, intelligent, calmness person can reason far like VDM ? No be by book reading or PHD, na street OT...No be every brilliant dude get such...VDM pass their imaginations."

eodigie12 wrote:

"From my observation. All allegations deeone alleged against VDM are true & he is fighting so hard to change the narrative. He is definitely into what they said he did & withdraw that stuff from the bank if not he would have shown evidence & shame deeone. He has too many enemies."

ViewDifference reacted:

"Na wa o wetin dis Deeone abi wetin tell dis VDM really pain am sha see d way baba dey shout to make point but nor jus dey follow again. On d oda note, e be like e get wetin una nor dey tell us for dis country but mak I reach sha."

VDM fans flood Mercy Chinwo's page

Legit.ng previously reported that fans and followers of VDM flooded Mercy Chinwo's page after he called her out.

VDM shared his concerns over alleged attempts to control the narrative as he promised to carry out an independent investigation over Chinwo's fight with Eezee T.

"Jesus ABeg come quick …A lot is happening in dollars in your name for this side," one of VDM's fan wrote.

