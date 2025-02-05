Iyabo Ojo and her daughter's bestie, Enioluwa have been sighted together in a plane travelling out of Nigeria

In another video, Festus, Priscilla's brother was already in Tanzania and the bride to be went to welcome him

In Enioluwa's post, he gave a hint about their destination and said that his best friend left him a while ago

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and social media influencer, Adeoluwa Enioluwa have both shared lovely videos as they both travelled together to an undisclosed destination.

In the post made by Enioluwa, he pointed out that his best friend, Priscilla had left him but her mother and himself decided to travel together.

Fans excited about Priscilla's wedding. Photo credit@enioluwa/@juma.jux

Source: Instagram

The influencer asked his fans to guess their destination while he gushed over his friendship with Iyabo Ojo.

In the post made by Iyabo Ojo, she wished her supporters goodbye. Fans in the comment section stated that the two were going to prepare for Priscilla's wedding, which will take place this year.

Priscilla welcomes brother at airport

In another recording, Festus, Priscilla's elder brother had already arrived in Tanzania.

He was welcomed at the airport by the bride to be amid pomp and pageantry. Festus also got a bouquet from his sister when he arrived in Tanzania.

Recall that Tanzania singer Juma Jux had shared a video of how he and his team went to hunt for a venue for his wedding with Priscilla Ojo.

Priscilla was also showered with accolades and praises by her sister-in-law as she also anticipated her wedding in 2025.

See the video here:

What Nigerians said about the video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the influencer about himself and Iyabo Ojo. Here are some of the comments below:

@mobatcakes:

"Something is definitely happening in Tanzania, Festo Baba has arrived in TZ, now Eni and Mum on the way. "

@ruthlala05:

"The wedding is next month Priscillia's birthday."

@dammylola_ayo:

"Na Eni suppose be Chief’s bridesmaid."

@bolabelpackagingstation:

"Eni is such a breath of fresh air…love everything abt you."

@female_king__:

"Ai people, we cover this video with the blood of Jesus o."

@todays_maya:

"Good strategy. She’ll now be jealous and come back. I’ll do some to my best friend soon."

@lady_jesuloba:

"You are off to find love, why are you taking her along? To use the African mother eyes to vet ba?"

Juma Jux gushes over lover

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Tanzanian singer Juma Jux made lovers green with envy with what he did to Priscilla Ojo in public.

They both attended an award ceremony where the singer called Iyabo Ojo's daughter his wife-to-be while on stage.

He sweetly introduced Priscilla and pointed at her where she was sitting as the crowd cheered. Fans were happy about the development, as seen in their comments about the post.

Source: Legit.ng