Former Big Brother Naija housemate Deeone has attacked Verydarkman for deciding to fight OAP Nedu over him

The comedian clarified he said a lot of things about the online activist but he has chosen to ignore the main issue by confronting the media host

Deeone further made fresh allegations about VDM’s lifestyle in Abuja and noted that any man near him should be considered a suspect

Big Brother Naija star Aderombi Adedayo Martin, known by his stage name Deeone, has continued to poke popular online activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, following their recent online clash.

In a new clip, the comedian blasted VDM for deciding to face OAP Nedu instead of him, who has levelled allegations against his integrity.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Deeone while speaking about VDM on Nedu's HonestBunch podcast alleged that the critic did not belong to the 'straight' community of men.

Deeone emphatically stated that VDM was into men and it was no news, a comment that went viral across social media.

In the midst of all this, Verydarkman chose to face Nedu and threatened to release a list of female celebrities he had allegedly taken advantage of.

Despite Deeone's pleas for the activist to file a lawsuit against him, VDM chose to ignore his main villain.

Deeone releases new allegations against VDM

The reality TV star, in a recent video, challenged VDM, asking whether he was an activist or a blackmailer.

He mentioned his decision to expose female celebrities who were linked to Nedu, describing the act as blackmail.

Deeone reiterated that the TikToker slept with men for money and was notorious in Abuja. He added that any man seen with Verydarkman was likely one of his partners.

He further accused the dark model of withdrawing N20 million from his NGO donation to deposit for a Range Rover.

Watch the video below:

Deeone’s video tackling Verydarkman trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

smolydee01 wrote:

"Always trying to distract people from the mean issues on ground” same thing he did on mohbad case."

weightlossproduct9ja said:

"Hahahahha. ITS CONFIRMED Deeone is VDM karma. 😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣. The energy is Matched."

de_enegrygoddess wrote:

"I've never liked Deeone, but he's winning this fight. VDM can't even counter him, he's busy attacking Nedu."

officialvyance said:

"Finally, VDM has met his match😂😂😂😂….cant wait to see how this plays out…:

pablogodspeed01 reacted:

"I don’t know why he dey avoid u, be like u get him secret for hand."

hadetunji said:

"At this stage, anything Deeone say is considered the absolute truth about VDM."

VDM roars at Nedu over podcast

In a previous report by Legit.ng, online critic Verydarkman was still out to deal with Nedu after he hosted comedian Deeone on his podcast, The Honest Bunch.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deeone, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, accused VDM of being involved in gay relationships.

Reacting to the allegation that has gone viral, the social media sensation threatened to spill some secrets Nedu told him about some top female celebrities.

