Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman has shared a picture and name of one of the girls OAP Nedu reportedly slept with

The TikToker had earlier stated that he was going to release a list of top female celebrities the media personality

VDM in his recent video stated that he has more heavy names, as he spilled his plans, triggering reactions online

Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman or VDM, whose real name is Martins Otse has publicly accused popular media personality Nedu Wazobia of having secret affairs with women in exchange for promoting them on his platform.

The charges came during their ongoing conflict after comedian Deeone made an appearance on the media hosts’ podcast The HonestBunch.

Verydarkman reveals name, photo of ladies Nedu allegedly slept with. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @neduofficial

In reaction, Verydarkman promised to use his social media to expose all the top female celebrities Nedu romantically exploited.

In a recent Instagram post, Verydarkman revealed the name and Instagram handle @jojooflele, as one of the ladies reportedly associated with Nedu.

He claimed that Nedu personally told him about the young woman and noted that she was one of the ladies he uses her to pass time. The activist further promised to reveal more identities.

“Dear @nedu_official this is the premium podcast🤷 young lady sorry ooo but again if e touch Moscow e go touch newyork,their credibility for my publicity as usual….i have absolutely nothing to loose bring court case.”

See his post below:

Verydrkman’s new clip on Nedu trends

See what internet users are saying:

idironke_sexy said:

"Lawyer deji adeyanju thanks for calling vdm back na because of it i no chop but now i don belle full."

king_ebenfit wrote:

"Na Deeone call out VDM and na NEDU dey suffer am. This is what we call ignoring the symptoms and dealing with issues from the root. Deeone na symptoms while NEDU na the root of the matter. So VDM is focusing on the root. Nigerian Government should learn how to deal with national issues like this... Poverty is just a symptom, lack of jobs is the root of the problem. Tackle the root and the symptoms will Never show up again. Stay the safe and good night.

jayne___sammymere___ said:

"Omo these girls you are calling now what did they do to you??"

dashingbosco wrote:

"Why you leave deeone dey face nedu and girls wey no do you anything."

ademola.balogun wrote:

"Oga, rest! This is blackmail. Something was told to you in private and you revealed it publicly because D1 called you out. Face who face you."

VDM roars at Nedu over podcast

In a previous report by Legit.ng, online critic Verydarkman was still out to deal with Nedu after he hosted comedian Deeone on his podcast, The Honest Bunch.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deeone, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, accused VDM of being involved in gay relationships.

Reacting to the allegation that has gone viral, the social media sensation threatened to spill some secrets Nedu told him about some top female celebrities.

