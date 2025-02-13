Nigerian musician and billionaire’s son, Raheem Okoya, has reacted to not bagging a Headies Award nomination

The Headies Awards released their nomination list on February 12, 2025, and it stirred mixed feelings from Nigerians including Raheem

Raheem Okoya’s condemnation of the award platform was met with a series of reactions after his post went viral

Nigerian singer and billionaire’s son, Raheem Okoya aka Siraheem, has blasted the Headies Award on social media shortly after they released their nomination list.

On February 12, 2025, The Headies Award shared the nominees for the different categories of their 17th award show and it soon caused a buzz on social media.

Billionaire’s son, Raheem Okoya, was one of those who reacted online and the music star shared his grievances with the organisers of the award.

In a heated rant, Siraheem made it clear that the Headies Award is not on his level because he is gunning for the Grammys.

Not stopping there, the billionaire’s son added that he would replace the Headies Award at any chance he gets because it’s not hard to book a venue and give out rubbish awards.

In his words:

“Grammy na my level, Headies is for upcoming artist. Las las we just have to rep Nigeria sha. Any small money I find, I go replace Headies for Nigeria. It’s not hard to book a venue and give bs awards.”

See a screenshot of his now-deleted tweet below:

Reactions as Raheem Okoya blasts Headies Awards

Raheem Okoya’s heated rant about the Headies Awards after they released their nomination list was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Several of them taunted the billionaire’s son and his music career. Read what they had to say:

Ruru_oe said:

“So na actual song be this 😄🙂 oluwa shanu , I really thought it was something of TikTok.”

Saadahkorra wrote:

“Is it for that his ‘berry stingy’ rhyme or he has actual songs???”

Obiohaogochukwusexy wrote:

“Why Nigeria hate rich kid😂😂😂😂.”

Kaes_talkcast wrote:

“The delulu is loud-lulu 😂.”

Blessiingfredrick said:

“My ears hurt hearing this song 😩😩.”

Why Ayra reportedly refused to attend Headies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yaw recounted how Ayra Starr, also known as Sabi Girl, refused to attend Headies Awards despite the organisers reaching out to her.

Yaw made this known while reacting to how no Nigerian musician bagged an award at the 2024 Grammys despite attending the event.

According to Yaw, Ayra Starr was in New York when Headies boss Ayo Animashaun invited her to attend and receive her award, which she refused.

