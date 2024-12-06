Rich kid Raheem Okoya recently released a new song and was heavily criticized by Nigerians who listened to it

However, he has continued to promote his music and even went on to release the official amount for his shows

He emphatically stated that he does not roll with broke people and asked them to avoid booking him, riling Nigerians up

Massive reactions have trailed a new post by Raheem Okoya, widely known as Siraheem, over his comments on social media.

Just recently, one of the sons of the billionaire Eleganza owner made headlines with his music after snippets were shared online.

Raheem’s song raised mixed feelings from netizens. Many condemned the track, but a few others seemed to enjoy it. However, his song got a nod from Davido, who tweeted about it.

In a recent development, Raheem caught the attention of online users after he tweeted the official price for his show to be N3 million, adding that broke people should not book him.

The rich kid further states that N3 million is a meagre amount compared to what he feeds his babbles with.

See his tweets below:

Reactions trail Raheem Okoya's tweets

Read some comments below:

@AGINAS:

"Try get sense cos if naija reject you, you will end up working for Daddy."

@AGINAS:

"I saw your post for Yabaleft, I waka come here. The difference between you and Davdio is that he is humble. We only found out his dad is rich when he blow. U see this your post, Naija will help you flop your career if you no remove am."

@caesardeyfearme:

"You wey never get hit song? Calm down make youngduu sign you jor."

@omojaytee2:

"If u see 50k maybe na for your your family gathering."

@Tha_Greatestt:

"Zero album, zero Ep, zero charts, just only ‘bad b*tch syndrome’, you are charging N3m for show."

@Frank_Maton:

"You go perform for free sef."

Billionaire Razaq Okoya's son shows off

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Wahab Okoya, son of Razaq Okoya, the billionaire owner of Eleganza Group, showed off the items in his mother's wardrobe.

Wahab is the son of Shade Okoya, wife to the billionaire industrialist, and her wardrobe did not disappoint.

The wardrobe looks like a fashion store, with numerous handbags, shoes, jewellery and other expensive things.

