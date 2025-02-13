Layole Oyatogun, the manager of an influencer Priscilla 'Priscy' Ojo, has spoken dearly about she and her husband Juma Jux

She shared how Priscy felt about the Tanzanian singer and she wondered what it was about till she met him

Layole expressed her concerns about Priscy leaving Nigeria but later shared why she wasn't bothered anymore

Layole Oyatogun, the manager of influencer Priscilla Ojo, has spoken about her husband and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

She said someone told her Juma has not cried in 10 years, adding that he is a great guy. She said that when he came to Lagos, Priscy was so excited to see him and she wondered who the guy was.

When she met him, she understood why Priscy, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, loved him. Layole thanked Juma for loving his wife. According to Layole, she was glad Priscy found the right man.

Priscy Ojo's manager reacts to her marriage

The manager added that the singer was the first, last, best, and only man to love Priscy correctly. Praying for him, she said God should bless him with the things money can buy and what money cannot buy.

In addition, she said their love will be everlasting. She noted it is scary that Priscy is leaving Nigeria but she knows the 23-year-old is in good hands.

She said in her Instagram video that she is at peace because she knows that Juma will take care of her and she will take care of him too.

While Layole spoke, content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa and actress Toyin Abraham-Ajesyemi shed some tears.

Reactions to Priscy Ojo's manager on her wedding

Legit.ng has compiled some comments as Priscy's manager Layole Oyatogun speaks about her marriage to Juma Jux below:

@pyper_baddie commented:

"Omo I don too cry for this priscy wedding matter make una check on me o. I’m too emotional anytime I come across any video tears must drop."

@hazeemah_ noted:

"Wait, you guys didn’t see that Enioluwa shed some tears?"

@hajia_kasoa reacted:

"Crying in Ghana since yesterday. I love beautiful things.This is just beautiful and emotional. May Allah bless her home."

@jayadem_ commented:

"Awwww, so sweet Eni is also teary, so emotional."

@whuluxsurprises_ said:

"Toyin Abramo is such a big baby. Aww see her shedding tears of joy."

@ladyariyike reacted:

"The very demure Media Queen Layole dropping those sweet words for the lovely couple with her Steeze and impeccable English! We the online Aunties in Canada 🇨🇦 are crying happy tears."

@thriftby_everythingg noted:

"Mama you're making Eni cry. He has been hiding his tears since. Priscy God will guide you and your husband.

@2nicetravels said:

"Abeg oga abeg no marry second wife pls."

Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux's 1st meeting trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of the first time Priscy Ojo and her husband Juma Jux met was shared online

The couple met in Kigali and Juma Jux could not get his eyes off Priscy as they had a fun time with their friends.

They hung out on other occasions before the Tanzanian singer decided to seal his relationship with his lover.

