A video of the first time influencer Priscy Ojo and her husband Juma Jux met has been shared online

The couple met in Kigali and Juma Jux could not get his eyes off Priscy as they had a fun time with their friends

They hung out on other occasions before the Tanzanian singer decided to seal his relationship with his lover

The love story between Nigerian influencer Priscilla 'Priscy' Ojo and her Tanzanian husband Juma Jux has flooded the internet.

In a video, the couple's first moment together in Kigali had netizens mesmerised as the singer was focused on Priscy.

Fans react to the 1st meeting of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux. Image credit: @juma_jux

Source: Instagram

The couple attended a dance party, held each other's hands, and acted like people in love. Juma's sister Chaperone and the close friend of Priscy's mum Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Ikokwu, aka Chioma Goodhair, were present.

Juma Jux and Priscy's love relationship

The singer travelled to Lagos, Nigeria, and was warmly welcomed by Iyabo after he and Priscy confirmed their union to the public.

The Nollywood actress gave him some classy traditional outfits and beads which he used for one of his music videos.

Priscy's visit to Tanzania also trended as her in-laws showed her love and welcomed her to the family.

Watch the videos in the slides below:

Reactions to Priscy, Juma Jux's 1st meeting

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Priscy Ojo and Juma Jux's first meeting in Kigali, Rwanda below:

@adelakoku commented:

"These two were destined to be together from the beginning."

@evangelist_sis.bridget reacted:

"Nothing will happens to them, every body with their own destiny and star. Priscy star is extrovert,no attack will ever prosper as far God is involved."

@somuah.irene noted:

"The way Jux was looking at her, you can feel he was in love with her."

@davinagomes64 said:

"I can’t sleep, my soul is filled with joy and happiness."

@evangelist_sis.bridget reacted:

"But the second video,when they are dancing is priscy that was glue to jj, she left that girl she was dancing with."

@respectilicious commented:

"Jux's mind was about accomplishing his mission and he succeeded. Now we have #JP."

@kachi.345 reacted:

"He was smitten from the onset."

Juma Jux and Priscy Ojo hold Islamic wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that videos from Iyabo Ojo's daughter Prisclla's Islamic wedding to Tanzanian music star Juma Jux emerged online.

One of the videos showed Iyabo Ojo dressed in Muslim attire as she beamed with smiles like a proud mother.

Social media influencer Enioluwa, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz and his wife were also spotted.

