Queen Mother has been ticking all her duties off the box as the wedding preparations of Juma Jux and Priscilla heat up

The celebrity couple have been preparing for their special day for months now since they became Instagram-official

In a new trending clip, the movie star was seen showering motherly blessings on Juma Jux and Priscilla's home

Nigerian social media users have not stopped gushing over all the preparations that have been going into sealing the forever deal between Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla and Tanzanian music star Juma Jux.

Legit.ng in an earlier report stated that Queen Mother, as Iyabo is fondly called, had jetted out to Tanzania. She was received by her daughter, Priscy, who ran to her in excitement to give her a sweet hug.

Iyabo Ojo showers blessings on Juma Jux and Priscy in sweet clip. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Enioluwa, her bestie, was also a part of the fun moment, as they all danced and made merry together.

In a new video that showed the actress has settled in properly, she was seen showering prayers and motherly blessings upon the lives of Priscilla and Juma Jux as they prepare to embark on their journey to holy matrimony.

Juma was spotted looking all smiles and hugged Iyabo Ojo, as he said 'amen' to his to-be mother-in-law's prayers. Amen was also echoed by his siblings and present family members.

The heartwarming clip is currently one of the hot topics on social media, as netizens anticipate the wedding of the year.

Watch the video here:

Fans celebrate Juma Jux, Priscilla & Iyabo Ojo

Read some reactions gathered by Legit.ng below:

@iamdessytoks said:

"This marriage, the devil that destroyed marriages will not locate this one in Jesus name. Any plans of the enemies to scatter this one will be disgraced in Jesus name."

@lydia_thegreat said:

"But why am I smiling al through?"

@ammy_1979 said:

"This marriage will last to the Glory of God and it will also produce unlimited Blessings."

@aderojuomoba_13 stated:

"Jesus the chief cornerstone will keep you and your home."

@adelakoku said:

"Love how authentic this woman is. When she is in showbiz, it's all glam, and when it is time for praise and worship, she is not ashamed to do so."

@chy_julis said:

"Lovely family 😍😍. May this love and happiness remain forever 🙏."

@rebeccaumuturay commented:

"Happy family ❤️❤️❤️."

@tiara.agada said:

"You just have to meet Iyabo ojo In person, she’s a very sweeet loving woman."

@jenniferosaite said:

"If u nor like better thing, na u know where dem manufacture ur heart ❤."

@ceejaydiamond said:

"Awww. Such a beautiful family. No, I‘m not crying !!🥹🥹."

Enioluwa shares sweet comment on Priscilla Ojo's lover

Legit.ng earlier reported that as the celebrity daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla, welcomed her Tanzanian boyfriend to Nigeria, her best friend, Enioluwa shared how he felt about it.

He noted that he had never seen Priscilla so excited about her man and when she went to welcome him at the airport, he was surprised to see her dancing.

The content creator wished Priscilla all the best in her union and sent some threats to her partner JJ if he did not treat her well.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng