Priscilla Ojo's Fiancé Juma Jux Dazzles in Davido's Wedding Outfit Replica in Ololufe Mi Video
- Priscilla Ojo's fiancé and singer Juma Jux expressed gratitude to Iyabo Ojo after she gifted him coral beads
- The Tanzanian singer wore the beads for the video of his song Ololufe Mi and shared what they meant to him
- He also rocked a traditional outfit that was a replica of what Davido wore during his lavish traditional marriage
Juma Jux, the fiancé of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla, looked gorgeous as he showed off his outfit and accessories for the video of his song Ololufe Mi.
The traditional outfit and beaded cap was an imitation of what Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, wore at his traditional marriage on June 25, 2024.
He said that the coral beads on his neck and wrists were given to him by his mother-in-law Iyabo Ojo and he revealed he was wearing it for the first time. Besides, the accessories were special to him and he loved Iyabo very much.
The Tanzanian singer said he was glad to carry a piece of the family with him and asked his fans the names of the iconic accessories.
Watch the video below:
See Davido's wedding outfit below:
Reactions to Juma Jux's outfit, accessories
See some of the reactions to Juma Jux's look for his Ololufe Mi music video below:
@toyin_abraham:
"See my son-in-law, see me o. I have a daughter getting married, I have a graduate daughter, I have a graduate son and I have one in primary school."
@chiomagoodhair:
"Awwww amazing."
@iyaboojofespris:
"Aww Bless you, son."
@hiretttextile:
"It is called Ileke iyun in Yoruba language. It’s meant for the royals."
@mer.phay:
"You have a good mother-in-law. But if you do anyhow she will give you woto woto."
@duchess_of_florence:
"A well-raised son-in-law. May GOD bless you and our daughter Priscy."
Juma Jux speaks on Nigerian jollof rice
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Juma Jux had shared his take on Nigerian jollof rice and pepper soup.
In his music video, the singer's fiancée Priscilla Ojo gave him jollof rice and pepper soup, and his reaction made her laugh.
His take on Nigerian jollof rice and pepper soup got the attention of social media users who supported him.
Source: Legit.ng
