Tanzanian music star Juma Jux is so lucky to have Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla by his side as his wife

Jux surprised his lover with a second proposal in the presence of her friends and family at their second wedding on February 12, 2025

One major highlight of the event that many could not stop bickering about was her speech at the special occasion

Priscilla Ojo is quickly becoming a fan favourite on social media, having completely stolen the hearts of many Nigerian and Tanzanian netizens.

The fashion influencer was surprised by her man, Juma Jux, with a second proposal in front of her loved ones on February 12, 2025.

While they were all seated at the table, Priscilla Ojo spoke about how marriage is a scary journey and how young she is, and added that there are many distractions.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla speaks life over her marriage. Credit: @its.priscy

Nevertheless, with her husband by her side, Mrs Mkambala is certain that their journey will be a testimony and that he will have a working marriage.

Her strong declarations over her marital journey has caught online attention, melting the hearts of social media users, who have applauded her for being so young yet confident.

Recall that Legit.ng, in a previous report, stated that more Nigerian celebrities joined Iyabo Ojo Tanzanian for the celebrity wedding. Initially, Toyin Abraham joined her bestie Iyabo Ojo, and Chioma 'Goodhair' Ikokwu has also joined the squad.

Priscy's speech spurs reactions online

Read some comments compiled by Legit.ng below:

@lovina1992 said:

"Her mama really trained her well. Wow i love this 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️."

@choice_sassha said:

"If you are genuinely happy for Priscilla button."

@mopsycakes reacted:

"I love that part—“Mine will be different.” And yes, it absolutely will, IJMN. Your words go straight from your mouth to God's ear. Stay calm, stay prayerful, and may God be with you. ❤️❤️."

@ifemzypresh_ said:

"She’s claiming what she wants🔥🔥and so shall it be."

@angeloruore reacted:

"Prophesying into your marriage.. from your lips to God's ears."

@2605.kitchen said:

"Longest I’ve heard her speak 😁 love will bring you out 😁😁 Ameen to all your prayers baby girl."

@graceful_riri said:

"Priscy is so mature. So shall it be for you and yours."

@itz_adamsel said:

"I over love her confidence 😍you've got this baby girl!"

@realanniejoseph commented:

"She speaks so well😍 i am happy for her mehn. This particular marriage nothing fit do am… God has taken the wheel already… Aunty Iyabo raised a woman."

@tiana_ubah said:

"Your story will be different, you will enjoy your marriage and it will bring you peace."

Video of Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux’s second wedding surfaces

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, the second part of Iyabo Ojo's daughter’s wedding, Priscilla Ojo kicked off in grand style in Tanzania.

In a video making the rounds online, the singer was seen speaking about his wife and how they met.

Fans were impressed with what he said as they gushed over their love story and prayed for them.

