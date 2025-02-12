Iyabo Ojo is getting joined by more friends from Nigeria for the second part of her daughter’s wedding ceremony

The actress has been in Tanzania for over a week now, following Priscy's Muslim wedding ceremony to her man Juma Jux

In a recent clip that she shared, Chioma Goodhair and her fashion stylist could be seen at the airport

Nigerians have been anticipating Priscilla Ojo's Nigerian wedding but first, let's talk about how much buzz her Tanzanian wedding has been causing online.

The fashion influencer first left social media abuzz after she and Tanzanian music star Juma Jux made their relationship Instagram-official, sparking side talks all across social media.

Many thought it was only a publicity stunt, but things moved pretty fast, and now there's an entire wedding to plan.

Iyabo Ojo gets joined by Chioma Goodhair and her stylist for Priscy's wedding in Tanzania. Credit; @chiomagoodhair, @its.priscy

Although Priscy and Juma are locked on the religious level, there are still a couple more legs to go according to her mother.

A recent post by Iyabo Ojo saw some more Nigerian celebrities coming into Tanzanian for the celebrity wedding.

Legit.ng initially reported that Toyin Abraham joined her bestie Iyabo Ojo, and Chioma 'Goodhair' Ikokwu has also joined the squad.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Chioma Goodhair joins Iyabo Ojo

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@winner_orji said:

"Full squad how? Please I’m on my way coming. Biko you wait small."

@chiomagoodhair said:

"Not even freezing Courchevel could stop me from witnessing Gods plan unfold! Now let the Partayyy Begin TZ Way 🇹🇿🔥👏🙏❤️🎉🤗💃🏼."

@ceefabbeauty_ said:

"A sister in-law like Fatima."

@toyin_ashamu said:

"I think to avoid Nigeria wahala they scheduled the wedding outside Nigeria."

@kween_themmy said:

"I just love Fatmah she is very cool and accommodating."

@temmiela said:

"The one who God used to bring Priscy and Juma together. I too love chiomagoodhair."

@barbie_pingu said:

"Abeg make diamond no see our chiomagoodhair oo."

@blessing8841 said:

"I pray for this kind of sister in law. Wow she is lovely and beautiful God bless you more nnem."

@toya_washington said:

"I love their relationship. Beautifully ordained."

Iyabo Ojo gives update on daughter’s 6-part wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo excitedly shared an update about her daughter's wedding, which started last week in Tanzania.

She shared the pictures taken from the Islamic ceremony in Tanzania and gushed over it.

Fans and colleagues were happy about her post as they all reacted in the comment section and congratulated her.

