2baba Idibia, a Nigerian legendary musician went online to share a post about a man speaking about his ex-wife

Recall that the hitmaker recently confirmed his romantic relationship with Edo State lawmaker Natasha

In the fresh post, the man in the said video said things about his ex-wife and her new man, as many tried to decipher 2baba's intention

Nigerian social media users have spotted an unusual post on the page of Innocent Idibia, professionally known as 2baba.

For the first time in a long while, 2baba has constantly been in the news for weeks now. First it was his public announcement of the separation from his wife, and now, his relationship with Natasha, the 31-year-old Edo State lawmaker, whom he wants to marry.

2baba shares post about a man's ex-wife finding better love in new marriage. Credit: @official2baba, @annieidibia1

A new post on the 49-year-old's social media page triggered comments from social media users. It was a video of a man talking about his ex-wife. Apparently, the man's ex-wife has been remarried for over a decade, and she found a better man.

The said man also back-peddled to state that it is not to say that his love was a bad one, it just meant that it was not right for her.

Watch the video here:

Peeps react to 2baba's new post

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Yul walked so Innocent could fly… You do this one sir."

@emperoraugustus:

"This is a lesson for all you WEMEN , While you're in Marriage , Upgrade yourself too. And stop and this my husband this, my husband that , my husband my husband bla bla bla . WOMEN UPGRADE YOURSELVES IN MARRIAGE!"

@jamaikah_ox:

"Men will always put their happiness first no matter who is involved we women should learn to do the same."

@dammi_bee:

"That’s to tell y’all women to stop. Just stop. You guys think pouring love to the wrong person equates the person loving you overnight."

@fabulosgloria:

"Well Tuface is another cautionary tale to women. Love your husbands but love yourselves more cos he definitely loves himself more than you or the marriage."

@kinkyvivj:

"Happiness is the main goal, and 2face choose happiness women please try and choose happiness too thank you."

Toke Makinwa puts 2baba on blast

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian media personality, show host and businesswoman, Toke Makinwa, raised mixed reactions online.

It will be recalled that 2baba made a video to announce his imminent divorce from his wife of 10 years, Annie Idibia.

This announcement got Toke Makinwa riled up, making her share her thoughts on the situation in the comment section.

