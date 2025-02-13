Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Tee have returned to the forefront as Nedu and Deeone shared their take on the ongoing feud between the duo

Nedu in a viral video from his podcast called out Eezee Tee, while claiming that at least eight people have reached out to him

Deeone also dropped a bold claim about VDM's involvement in the issue between Eezee Tee and Mercy Chinwo

Another video from popular media personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu Wazobia's recent podcast with BBNaija star Deeone has emerged online.

Nedu, speaking on his HonestBunch podcast, discussed Mercy Chinwo and her former manager, Eezee Tee, and their ongoing feud.

The media personality openly called out Eezee Tee while mentioning his issues with the likes of Judikay and Frank Edwards.

According to Nedu, several people have reached out to him about Eezee Tee. He added that Mercy Chinwo's case trended because she was more popular.

Adding to Nedu's comment, Deeone, a guest on Nedu's podcast, alleged that social media critic VDM was paid to slander Mercy Chinwo.

The former BBNaija housemate further claimed VDM has a hidden account where he receives money while daring the critic to take legal action against him.

Recall that VDM made headlines when he expressed his disappointment in Mercy Chinwo, vowing to investigate her issue with Eezee Tee.

Watch a video of Nedu Wazobia and Deeone speaking on Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Tee's feud below:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mercy Chinwo's lawyer had shared an update on an ongoing settlement between the gospel singer and Eezee Tee.

Reactions trail Nedu, Deeone's comments

The comments by Nedu and Deeone have again returned Eezee Tee and Mercy Chinwo to the trend table, with netizens sharing diverse opinions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

sulemanalex said:

"E carry dee1 wey no get sense come podcast, now he don put you in trouble."

firemandlegend reacted:

"Post evidence. Leave Cho cho cho. Show workings."

drealomonor said:

"Dem they forget say this dirty game wen dem wan start so Nia Vdm take get publicity reach 2m followers. U all will learn post evidence like Vdm always do let the game begin."

_bigkim commented:

"You can just bring out more evidence Dan just caricature talk up & down. It’s everytime then paid VDM to talk about something."

pe4ce_allow reacted:

"Oga u said u will bring proof that he took from ngo money but u are still yet to bring evidence na only mouth u de make no evidence, we no say if u get evidence u fall don post am since if u don't have proof to show us we are not interested oga

gist_first said:

"Bring evidence omo vdm again bloggers ..baba say efcc get proof say vdm dey collect money from man say efcc know."

Nedu throws shade at VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nedu broke his silence amid a series of videos of VeryDarkMan calling him out.

The media personality who chose not to respond to VDM directly shared a video of him and his podcast crew promoting their London series.

However, Nedu was spotted rocking a black singlet, one of VDM's popular signature wears

