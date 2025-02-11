VDM is not backing down on his promise to expose Nedu Wazobia, whose real name is Chinedu Ani Emmanuel

Recall that the activist reacted after Nedu's latest podcast episode, in which he featured Deeone went viral

In a recent post by VDM, he shared a comment by a popular content creator, where she explained all that had transpired between her and the radio host

The drama between Nedu Wazoboa, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, and Vincent Otse Martins has intensified. VDM was not kidding when he said he was going to expose the radio host following the latest episode of his podcast.

Legit.ng had stated that the content creator claimed that the online activist did not belong to the 'straight' community of men. He emphatically stated that the online critic was into men and it was no news. He also told him to leave Nedu out of the mess and face him.

In a new development, VDM posted a comment by a lady, identified as king_mitchy, a popular Nigerian content creator, detailing how Nedu made bedroom advances towards her.

The lady wrote:

"I remember when he said if I don't sle@p with him, I will never blow!! I wan cry my eyes out that day!! I was like is this the end of my dream??? Omo I said I want to go that I can't do it, he said okay I should give him head, I say God forbid @ that he should just pay my transport let me go home, from there he unfollowed me and he no call me for skit again 0 since then I stop to do skits sef."

VDM captioned the post:

"Imagine what women go through to get opportunities in this industry, only God knows how many girls @nedu_official NEDU go don n@ck because of opportunities and only God know the ones when he don kpai their career because they no gree am to n@ck …Nedu just D3ny this one , my throat dey scratch me."

Watch the video here:

VDM roars at Nedu over podcast

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, online critic Verydarkman is still out to deal with media personality Nedu after he hosted comedian Deeone on his podcast, The HonestBunch.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deeone, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, accused VDM of being involved in gay relationships.

Reacting to the allegation that has gone viral, the social media sensation has threatened to spill some secrets Nedu told him about some top female celebrities.

