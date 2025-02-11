Tochi Wigwe, daughter of Herbert Wigwe has penned an emotional tribute to her late parents and brother a year after their tragic passing

Late Herbert Wigwe's daughter, Tochi has broken her silence as she poured out her heart in an emotional tribute to deceased family members on their first rememberance.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that prominent figures including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, French President Emmanuel Macron, and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo had gathered to honour the memory of the late Herbert Wigwe.

Herbert Wigwe's daughter Tochi shares how she has had to live with her late family members. Credit: tochiwigwe

Tochi in a post via her Instagram page shared pictures of her father, mother Doreen Wigwe; and her brother, Chizi Wigwe as she reflected on how she has had to live the last 12 months without them.

She revealed she had lived through a lifetime of emotions, from laughter to tears, joy, anger, and sadness.

Tochi, however, disclosed she has had to rediscover herself and embrace the strength she needed to become a solid foundation for her younger siblings.

"The coffee table tribute books are curated reflections, which bring to life personal memories. They tangibly honor my family and the profound impact they had on all of us," she wrote in a caption.

See Tochi Wigwe's post including her tributes to her late family members below:

Recall that Wigwe, his wife, son, and other notable figures lost their lives in a helicopter crash on February 9, 2024, near Nipton, California, USA.

Reactions trail Tochi Wigwe's tributes

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to Herbert Wigwe's daughter's tributes, with the likes of Uche Jombo and OAP Dotun reacting with emojis. Read the comments below:

duchessnicky said:

"Can’t begin to imagine how you’re dealing with your grief…I’m so proud of you. May their souls continue to rest in peace. Amen."

mimionalaja wrote:

"You are definitely making them so, so proud. God bless you infinitely."

blessedmamatee said:

"May you feel the presence of God Always. May His Peace and Joy beyond human understanding envelope you and your siblings and fill your home Always in Jesus Mighty Name, Amen! You are so loved."

hosof_jaay reacted:

"It is well my darling may heaven give you all the strength you need to stand with your siblings sending you love and strength."

__nonsoo commented:

"They’re looking all looking down at you so proud of the woman you’ve become You’ve got this Tochi!! #fearless."

Herbert Wigwe’s father speaks

Legit.ng previously reported that Wigwe's dad Shyngle, who experienced the heartbreaking loss of his first child in 1997, faced a similar anguish after the businessman's death

His son, Herbert Wigwe, died in a tragic helicopter accident in the United States.

The helicopter was en route to Las Vegas but crashed near the border of Nevada and California.

