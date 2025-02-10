One year after Herbert Wigwe’s tragic passing, global and national leaders, including Presidents Tinubu and Macron, gathered to celebrate his contributions to banking, business, and societal development

One year after the tragic passing of Herbert Wigwe, prominent figures including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, French President Emmanuel Macron, and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo gathered to honor his memory.

Remembered as a builder of institutions, lives, and societies, Wigwe's contributions to banking and national development were widely acknowledged during a memorial service held on Sunday, February 9.

Remembering the tragic loss

Wigwe, who served as the MD/CEO of Access Corporation, lost his life in a helicopter crash on February 9, 2024, near Nipton, California, USA.

The accident also claimed the lives of his wife, Doreen Chizoba Wigwe, their 29-year-old son, Chizi Wigwe, former Nigerian Exchange Group Plc Chairman Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and two crew members.

To mark the first anniversary of this tragedy, Access Corporation organized a memorial service in Lagos.

The event was attended by high-profile guests, including Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun state Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy Wale Edun, Emir of Kano Lamido Sanusi, Access Corporation Chairman, and Access Bank MD/CEO Roosevelt Ogbona, alongside other top executives from the banking sector.

Tinubu: "A Builder of Dreams and Institutions"

President Tinubu, represented by Minister Wale Edun, paid glowing tribute to Wigwe’s legacy, describing him as more than just a banker.

“Herbert embodied vision, excellence, and generosity. He was deeply committed to uplifting society. His impact was felt in the lives he touched, opportunities he created, and hopes he inspired,” Tinubu stated.

Macron acknowledges Wigwe’s role in strengthening ties

French President Emmanuel Macron lauded Wigwe as an exceptional entrepreneur and a strong advocate for Nigeria-France relations, Leadership reported.

“He made significant contributions as Chairman of the Nigeria-France Business Council, strengthening the bilateral relationship and friendship between France and Nigeria,” Macron noted.

Obasanjo: "A Leader Who Built People and Institutions"

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo emphasized Wigwe’s dedication to nurturing relationships and fostering collaboration, Vanguard reported.

“Despite his success, he remained accessible and committed to nurturing relationships. He understood that true leadership involves building both institutions and people.

"His legacy is a testament to what Africans can achieve through vision, determination, and collaboration,” Obasanjo remarked.

Sanwo-Olu: "A Visionary Who Believed in Nigeria’s Potential"

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu highlighted Wigwe’s influence on key developmental projects in Nigeria.

“He was a builder of men and businesses, turning visions into reality. His absence is deeply felt in Lagos State, as there are projects today that would have progressed faster if he were still with us. Herbert made my work easier by mobilizing partners and funding for state projects,” Sanwo-Olu added.

