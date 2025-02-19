A Nigerian woman expressed her displeasure over reports that the family of the late Herbert Wigwe had gone to court over his property

Herbert Wigwe was the CEO of Access Bank before he died in a fatal plane crash in the USA one year ago, alongside his wife and first son

The woman knocked the late CEO’s family over the court case, as the alleged suit circulated on social media

A Nigerian woman, Mkpouto Pius, reacted to the alleged court case involving the late Herbert Wigwe's family over his property.

The late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, left a vast estate after he died in a plane crash in the USA a year ago.

The lady expressed displeasure as Herbert Wigwe family headed to court over estate. Photo: Mkpouto Pius, Eugene Abels

Details about Herbert Wigwe estate’s case

Guardian Newspapers reported that Herbert’s father, Pastor Shyngle Wiwe and Chukwuka Wigwe had approached the courts asking that an administrator be appointed to head the late Access Bank CEO’s estate.

The defendants in the case are Uche Wigwe, Aigboje AIG Imoukhiede, and Miss Otutochi Channel Wigwe who is Herbert Wigwe's 26-year-old daughter.

An article by Mergen Law described an administrator as someone appointed by the court to manage the estate of a deceased person who didn't leave a will or if there is a dispute in the will.

Although the court had declined to grant the prayers of the claimants, Nigerians are reacting to the development online.

In her reaction, Mkpouto Pius expressed her displeasure over the family's dispute concerning how to manage the late banker's sprawling estate.

She said:

“Just look at. Nigerian families have no shame to be honest, when it comes to trying to disinherit their son’s children. If this man’s wife had survived that plane crash, you can imagine what she would be suffering at the hands of her in-law.

“Very greedy set of people. When the man was working hard, the lazy clowns were chilling and enjoying. Now he’s dead they are coming to struggle for what they didn’t work for. And especially because she’s a woman, the heartless men in the family will gather to collect what is not their own.”

Reactions trail lady’s observation on Wigwe’s court case

Ekene Obidike Onugbolu said:

"I think his siblings are working through their father. There is no way a man of that age will be dragging property with his granddaughter."

Obodozie Obinna Casmier said:

"That is why I use every legal means to protect my wife and children to avoid people who has no stake in my life take what does not belong to them."

Herbert Wigwe's parents and their granddaughter at Wigwe University matriculation. Photo: Kio Lawson

Wigwe’s daughter speaks at father’s university matriculation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the daughter of Wigwe University founder, Tochi, gave a speech at her father's school matriculation.

Wigwe University in Isiokpor, Rivers State, held its first matriculation ceremony months after the death of its founder, Herbert Wigwe.

In her speech, Tochi highlighted what she noticed about the students and the lessons she had learnt in life.

