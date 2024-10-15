Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman caused a stir online following his recent outing amid his non-governmental organisation (NGO) buzz

Legit.ng reported that the TikToker made a public plea for donations to fund and improve public schools in the country

VDM, who has gathered 62 million naira from the initiative, was seen with a project Jet after his friend shared the video

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, raised eyebrows online after his best friend and upcoming singer, Koko Pee, shared a video of them together.

In the recent clip post, Verydarkman was spotted posing beside a Private Jet alongside his bestie, Koko Pee.

Verydarkman posed with private jet. Credit: @verydarkman, @dkokopee

Source: Instagram

In his caption, Koko Pee talked lovingly about flying with the activist as he hailed him.

Coming across the video on his timeline, VDM playfully noted that he wasn't comfortable with his friend's post at the time he was gathering funds for his non-governmental organisation.

He wrote:

"Guy na wa for you ooo, you go make them talk say na NGO MONEY I USE FLY PJ."

Recall that the TikToker made an online plea regarding start an initiative that improves educational system in public schools.

In a recent update, VDM disclosed that he received over 62 million naira from the donation gathered in 72 hours.

See their video below:

Verydarkman and friend spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

austin__wonda:

"@verydarkblackman 😂😂😂 anything you do we support you but no use your hand fly the plane cos you and Koko too precious."

dkokopee:

"@verydarkblackman sorry I forget 😢, from now on, na Bicycle , keke and boat you go Dey use oh!!"

austin__wonda:

"Make Una carry 12 pilot join body oh n change the background music 😂😂 to where the money dey."

_readwon:

"You don see where the money Dey you no drop update o."

bushbabyvanish:

"Please bro no matter what always stick to vdm don’t ever fight bro 😎 big squad vdm for life bad."

obanky231:

"@dkokopee See As They Changed Your Name To Toto Pee 😂. IG People Go Whyne You But No Panic."

bitoveli_4l:

"@dkokopee I too like this two guys, I wish I fit join Dem so we go become 3."

official_eldean_btc:

"Undisputed toto pee. I mean kokopeee and lawsuits merchant, EL VDM."

mrgarri_1:

"This is really sad, the only thing that bothers me and really hurts me is how a smart, wise and responsible person who has their fingers behind their phone can waste their time just to open their eyes wide and concentrate on reading my comment, it's crazy."

prophet_with_black:

"I know what came to ur mind immediately u saw VDM 😂😂😂 no worry no be NGO money be this."

VDM gives out N250k to 4 persons

The activist gave N250k to four fans and followers for self-development. Earlier, he encouraged his followers to share the new skill they wanted to learn.

VDM expressed his commitment to supporting dedicated Nigerian youths in their journey toward financial independence. Many internet users responded with proposals in the comment sections across his social media platforms.

After reviewing the submissions, VDM selected four deserving individuals and outlined plans to verify the institutions where they will pursue their skills.

