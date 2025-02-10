Nigerian TikTok sensation Peller opened up to fans and netizens about his engagement to lover Jarvis aka Jadrolita

During a recent chat with media personality Ebuka Obi Uchendu, he disclosed reasons for wanting to marry the AI content creator at this point in their careers

The comedian also sent a message to his fiancée's family as he clearly stated what needs to be done for their marriage to hold

Nigerian TikTok sensation Habeeb Hamzat known professionally as Peller has shared what needs to be done towards marrying his lover Jarvis aka Jadrolita.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller proposed to Jarvis in a shopping complex, and videos from the romantic moment went viral online.

In a recent interview with media personality Ebuka Obi Uchendu, he dived into the topic of Jarvis’ engagement, revealing details about their wedding date.

According to the online streamer, his wedding to Jarvis has been scheduled for February or March 2025.

He disclosed that the main reason for proposing to Jarvis on time was because he didn’t want other suitors to take her away from him. He however pointed out that he has yet to meet her family in Benin, Edo State.

Peller gives conditions to Jarvis’ parents

During the interview, Peller recounted a horrible event that happened to him during his first visit to Benin. He disclosed that a boil developed on his head, which was his first time. Following that he was scared to visit the state again.

Peller further claimed that he had invited Jarvis' family to come meet him at his home in Lekki so that they could finalise the marital rites.

Peller’s wedding plans triggers internet users

See how they reacted to his viral video

odukale.emmanuel wrote:

:This guy nah werey make ur gf family come see u as pa."

mumy_shawn said:

"No be how chioma family come lagos for there daughter wedding, so I think peller wants that too."

joejoeboy0 wrote:

"December, e day next month. January, next month. February next month again."

odukale.emmanuel reacted:

"This guy nah werey make ur gf family come see u as pa."

dupe_daughter_of_the_most_high wrote:

"@peller089 go to Benin 🇧🇯 Pray, fast, lay everything at the feet of Christ. Lord will fight for you. If you truly love Jarvis, you have to go and meet her people."

lucypretty647 wrote:

"@classicmedia01 has a peller big supporter way you be,I don't think you suppose to post this part, this talk way Peller talk here no follow at all, what of if his babe family see this clip it is soo disrespectful, I don't know maybe you get my point."

vivian.babila reacted:

"So they are engaged already,he said the family will give a date ,so may be he is waiting on the family."

vempirehairworld said:

"Sleep day your eyes, make her family come you never ready."

ayomide.christiana.9 wrote:

"Trust peller at ur own risk oooo. When him go reach there , u na no go no. Peller when no well."

Jarvis meets Peller's mum

In a previous report, the TikTok streamer and his lover Jarvis visited the latter’s mother.

Videos from the family time showed how Jadrolita easily bonded with her to-be mother-in-law, while the comedian admired them.

One of the trending clips revealed the compliment the AI content creator gave Peller’s mum which got many talking online.

