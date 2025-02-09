Iyabo Ojo has shared a heartwarming video of her praying for daughter Priscilla before her wedding to Juma Jux

The actress who prayed in the Yoruba language also made a funny prayer about her daughter not taking after her character

Iyabo Ojo's video has stirred reactions from her colleagues in the entertainment industry as well as fans and followers

More videos from Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla's wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux have continued to surface online.

A recent video captured the moment Iyabo rained prayers on her daughter and her husband Juma Jux.

Iyabo Ojo warms hearts with prayer for daughter before wedding.

Source: Instagram

Speaking in Yoruba language, Iyabo prayed for her daughter and husband not to have any regrets.

She also prayed for their union to be blessed with children.

Iyabo, however, left people laughing after she prayed for her daughter not to take after her stubborn character.

In a video caption, the actress also expressed appreciation to those who celebrated with her and her family.

Read Iyabo Ojo's appreciation message below:

"On behalf of the Ojo and Mkambala families, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who joined us in celebrating this special occasion. Whether you were present in person, sent prayers, well-wishes posted or shared photos, we appreciate your love and support. We've been overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness, messages, and prayers. Thank you for being part of our lives. May God bless you all abundantly. Thank you again! It was indeed a day to reminder and we just got started."

Watch video as Iyabo Ojo prays for daughter below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Priscilla Ojo made public her new Muslim name. According to her, she now goes by the name "HADIZA MKAMBALA".

Celebs, fans react to Iyabo Ojo's prayer

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

bimbooshin said:

"Amin congratulations iya iyawo @iyaboojofespris so happy for you."

mo_bimpe wrote:

"Amin Big congratulations my darling @its.priscy and welldone mama @iyaboojofespris."

adeolufunsho reacted:

"I am super happy for you my iysexy, congratulations to us all."

ufuomamcdermott commented:

"Such a beautifuland worthy bride. Congratulations @its.priscy May love reign supreme in your home."

moyinoluwaolutayo said

"Amen to all the prayers Congratulations, my darling Iya'yawo and the latest couple. Your new home is blessed @its.priscy and @juma_jux."

eniola_ajao reacted:

"AMEN AND AMEN IJMN @its.priscy your home is blessed,. Auntie mi, indeed you have raised a beautiful queen."

bisola_treasure

"I cried watching this too beautiful to behold Oh lord you do this one ooo my this marriage be heaven on earth 🌍 love you both @its.priscy @juma_jux Congratulations my aunty @iyaboojofespris God has done u well."

Moment Priscy & Juma Jux cried trends

In other news, Legit.ng reported how Juma Jux treated Priscilla Ojo from the moment they became public, till their wedding.

A trending video captured the moment Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux, were overwhelmed at their wedding.

The clip touched the hearts of many of their online loves, show showered their new home with blessings and prayers.

