TikTok star Peller, in a viral video on social media, announced his intention to employ a first-class graduate as his PA

The social media influencer, known for uneducated acting in skits, listed unusual requirements he expected from his prospective employee

Peller's video has, however, caused an uproar on social media as netizens accused him of mocking graduates

Nigerian TikTok star and social media influencer Habeeb Hamzat, best known as Peller, has caused controversy over the unusual requirements he listed for employing a personal assistant (PA).

The 19-year-old, also known for his uneducated acting in skits, in a viral video, announced that he specifically wants a first-class graduate with a track record of straight A’s to be his PA.

Peller expressed his desire for an academically accomplished individual who could help him manage his career demands.

The TikTok star also assured prospective applicants that salary was not an issue, promising to “pay any amount” to the person who landed the job.

“I want to make a public announcement, God help me to do it. I need a PA, so I need a person who has straight A’s since they were born. I need an educated person, please. If you can, send me your certificate," he said.

Watch Peller's video below:

Reactions trail Peller's video

The TikTok star's desire to employ an educated PA raised questions about whether he was serious or merely sparking discussion online. Several netizens also claimed Peller was mocking people who were educated but not as wealthy as him.

Read some of the reactions are shown below:

t20luxury:

"No one can make mockery of Education. Time will tell…"

hikaypee_beauty_hub:

"He no go better for Nigeria ..🇳🇬 I no blame you."

quin_favy_:

"Is this a mockery to education?"

traa_ceey:

"He’s mocking graduates sha."

iam_linchpin:

"A young illíterate looking to recruit a First Class graduate. A lot of those graduates will be in his DM now sending in their CVs. Chai! Móney is King. Povèrty Ntorr Ntorr…."

clara_oluchee:

"Person wey no finish secondary school , wan employ graduate ? E no go better for Desmond Eliot."

