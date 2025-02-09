Portable has not been himself for some days now following his trouble with the Ogun state government

Recall that the singer had revealed that his bar has been confiscated by the authorities, alongside other properties that he owns

A new video shared via the singer's official social media page captured him in a devastated mood, as he pleads to his gods

Nigerian entertainer and label boss Portable Zazu, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola Badmus has been in the news for some days now after the Ogun State Government allegedly confiscated his properties.

Zazu told his fans online that his uncompleted hotel and new building have been sealed. He stated that some government officials had come to raid his bar and took over 20 people with them.

In a new post, he was seen crying bitterly as he sang to the gods to help him out. His post generated an online buzz, as fans shared their hot takes on the subject.

Portable continues to share emotional post amid trouble with gotv.

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"The way i take dey help many people na so God go help me 1,000,000 times Lord Turn My Battle into Blessings 🙏."

In another post, Zazu wrote:

"ZAzuu. I wanted to let you know the right place values you in the right way don't find yourself in the place and get angry if you are not valued. Am from Ogun state but no body value me or appreciate my doings those that know your value are those people who appreciate you don't stay in place where nobody sees your value."

See the video below:

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Portable Zazu's apologised on his behalf amid his battle with Ogun state government. In a viral video, Portable's sister Gbemisola claimed that the Zeh Nation label boss was under a spell of another family member.

Nigerians react to Portable's crying video

Read some reaction from Nigerians below:

@djdeeblack1 wrote said:

"He reach your turn you dey cry on IG, instead make you enter studio make you go use government town planning officials sing as you always do if others get problem .. You see say you self don buy the shoe now and he no fit."

@chynny_sugarplum said:

"So u fit cry."

@kopa.respect said:

"Bad days are part of good life."

@shybellmedia said:

"People will value you only when you value yourself in a proper manner. You can’t be smart, du-mb and $tup!d at the same time."

@djbaddo said:

"This too sha pass 👏 God is with you Eje."

@itsme_otunba said:

"Olopa ma ko everybody loni . E don finally happen."

@am_rock_bee said:

"Person go just wake begin dey cry."

@naijakit said:

"God will grant you the strength to face challenges with courage and resilience."

Portable pleads in emotional clip

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable shared a new video about his bar after he posted a lengthy clip about what the government had allegedly done.

Recall that the street act had earlier caused a lot of drama online after he lambasted Olamide for picking Asake over him.

Days after posting that his bar looking a bit demolished, he shared another video explaining what went down, while pleading with the government.

