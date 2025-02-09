Portable Zazu's sister has come out to apologise on behalf of the controversial singer amid his battle with Ogun state government

In a viral video, Portable's sister Gbemisola claimed that the Zeh Nation label boss was under a spell of another family member

Portable Zazu also seemingly responded, throwing shades at some unknown people about his late mother

Gbemisola, an elder sister to Street-Pop star Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable Zazu has cried out on his behalf in a video circulating on social media.

Portable sister in a viral video claimed that Portable is under the spiritual spell of a family member.

Gbemisola's claim about Portable comes amid his ongoing legal battle with the Ogun government.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Ogun state government arraigned nine associates of the Zeh Nation boss who is at large for assaulting the officials from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Portable’s sister also apologised for his actions, alleging that a family member identified as Akeem was spiritually influencing him.

Speaking in the Yoruba language, Portable's sister said,

“People of Nigeria, I greet you all. I’m Portable’s eldest sister, the first child of his mother. We are just three that our mother gave birth to.

“Portable has never steal before. I have never come out like this to speak, and he hasn’t even posted me despite being his sister. But he is the only one taking care of the family. If not for him, I would have died during my sickness.

“One of our family members, Akeem is the one casting spell on Portable, he is the one spiritually influencing Portable to misbehave and offend Nigerians."

Watch trending video of Portable Zazu's sister begging on his behalf

In what appears to be a response, Portable threw shades at some unknown people claiming they couldn't kill him like they did to her.

See a screenshot of Portable's post below:

Reactions as Portable's sister speak

Read the comments below:

ndictmedia said:

"Portable sister don come out, it means is a very serious matter, you people should have mercy on our portable."

iamthepreence said:

"Portable diplomacy in play here. He think he's wise.."

aphetweets reacteD:

"To anyone that doesn’t understand—she’s begging on behalf of Portable. She’s only saying that there’s another member of the family that is causing Portable to misbehave, that same person is also causing her to have leg issues."

Man shares what allegedly occurred at Zazu's Bar

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable is reportedly in trouble and is likely aware of the gravity of the situation.

A popular influencer accused the musician of attacking government officials who were assigned to work at his location.

The influencer, in a lengthy tweet, narrated how the Tony Montana hitmaker allegedly assaulted the agents and is currently in hiding.

