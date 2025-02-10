Portable Zazu has been trending on social media after he shared a video of him crying over his ongoing legal battle with the Ogun state government

Several netizens on X, formerly Twitter, are calling on the government to take drastic action against the singer

This is coming barely hours after Portable's elder sister in a viral video had linked his behaviour to a spell from a family member

Nigerians on social media X, formerly Twitter have been reacting to a viral video of singer Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable Zazu crying hours after it was posted on his Instagram page.

Portable, who is currently at large amid his ongoing legal battle with the Ogun State Government, in the video told his fans that his uncompleted hotel and new building have been sealed.

The Zeh Nation label boss was seen crying bitterly as he sang to the gods to his aide.

Nigerians call for action against Portable

The singer who has previously been involved in dramas on and off social media in the past has become a topic on X, with some netizens calling on the government to jail the singer at least for a year.

While responding to netizens appealing on Portable's behalf, a popular X influencer Letter To Jack based in Ogun state, advised Nigerians against encouraging bad behaviours.

"I am watching every single one of you begging for Portable today, directly or indirectly. As it is now, he needs good lawyers after he reports himself to the nearest police station. I just want you to know that you are enabling bad behavior by falling for his crocodile tears."

Other Nigerians also called for the singer's arrest over his errant behaviours.

See the comments below:

bigmorsh wrote:

"Government cannot continue to pamper Portable. This offense is the kind that normal citizens commit and are languishing in correctional facilities. Enough is enough. Why giving preferential treatment to Portable? Even blown superstars keep themselves in check even when they."

Gemini wrote:

"If Portable Cry finish make e enter police station dem dea find am when he’s constituting a nuisance nobody see am werey com dea play victim card now very anyhow person."

after God na governmen

Portable sister begs on his behalf

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portable Zazu's elder sister apologised on his behalf amid his battle with the Ogun state government.

In a viral video, Gbemisola claimed that the Zeh Nation label boss was under the spell of another family member.

She also spoke of how the Zazu crooner has been supportive of his family financially.

